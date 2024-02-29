Supporters would be forgiven for having resigned themselves to the expectation that Liverpool's exciting season under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage - the esteemed German's last on Merseyside - would have been derailed over recent weeks following a spate of alarming injuries.

Against Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, the Anfield side was indeed nursing 14 absences to first-team members due to injury and illness, but Liverpool's able academy players sparkled once again, teenage forwards Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns both netting to sink Russell Martin's wasteful side.

The latter's emphatic brace off the bench spoke of a prolific career yet to come while the deflection off professional debutant Koumas' opening goal must not detract from the slickness and spirit of the 18-year-old.

The ashes of a remarkable Carabao Cup final over Chelsea last weekend were still smouldering, a joyous contest that saw midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo fall as a by-product.

Neither are expected to spend extensive time in the medical room but the sheer gravity of Liverpool's injury crisis is belied by the unrelenting progress on the pitch, with James McConnell and Bobby Clark starting in midfield - anchored by the out-of-place Joe Gomez - and performing admirably.

Clark, aged 19, was particularly impressive once again, with his recent efforts proving that he is undoubtedly one of Liverpool's finest teenage talents, if not the Premier League's.

Bobby Clark's season in numbers

Arriving from Newcastle United when he was 16 years old, Clark has grown into his skin considerably over the past few months, having supplied Koumas with the assist for Liverpool's first-half strike against Southampton.

A nice way to crown a noteworthy display, but certainly not the highlight of his performance, which saw the dynamic midfielder showcase his ball-playing aptitude, creativity and work rate in recycling possession and protecting his backline.

Bobby Clark: Stats vs Southampton Minutes played 90' Assists 1 Touches 70 Accurate passes 42/46 (91%) Key passes 3 Dribble attempts 1/3 Possession lost 12x Tackles 2 Clearances 2 Source: Sofascore

As the table above portrays, Clark completed a display of many facets, taking control in the absence of his senior peers and proving that he is deserving of a lasting role in Liverpool's system.

In total, the 5 foot 10 talent has made eight appearances for Klopp's team this term, featuring across four of Liverpool's past six Premier League matches and being hailed by The Athletic's James Pearce for his "impressive development."

A versatile player, conditioned into a central role after thriving as a free-scoring winger in his earlier days, Clark offers danger through his penetrative runs and energy that melds with a range of passing to open up; passages for his teammate - something that Koumas was the grateful recipient of last time out.

While Dominik Szoboszlai's return from injury is imminent, Endo's knock could see him return on Saturday to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and fears that Gravenberch had suffered long-term damage have been eased - Klopp said before the Southampton match, "it could have been worse, but it is bad enough to rule him out of this game and the next game" - Clark has demonstrated that he offers an ability that can be used and benefitted from over the coming weeks.

Another long-time absentee might find themself close to a comeback in Stefan Bajcetic, whose performances of great precocity last season have been stifled this year due to an abductor problem and growing pains that have consigned him to off-pitch development.

The Spaniard has only featured twice during the 2023/24 campaign, both showings coming in February, and while Klopp remarked that he is "pain-free", the 19-year-old has not returned to training and is unlikely to get the green light over the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, he's an immense talent and his return will be a huge lift, his quality perhaps even eclipsing that of Clark, and indeed the rest of Liverpool's talented Kirkby crop.

Liverpool have a bigger talent than Clark

This time last year, Bajcetic was the name on everyone's lips, with the all-action midfielder standing tall as Liverpool's shining light in a period of great trouble, Klopp's side slumping into mediocrity after many years of unrelenting output.

Described by Liverpool follower Zubin Daver as a "special" prospect, Bajcetic brought energy and skill and art to Liverpool's engine room and completed 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring off the bench to clinch an important Premier League victory in December 2022 on only his second appearance, gliding into the box and firing true against Aston Villa.

Across his 11 appearances in the Premier League last season, the Pontevedra prodigy completed 79% of his passes and succeeded with 64% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore, with much fanfare rising through the mists of Liverpool's demise: a future phenomenon had been born.

Liverpool Teenagers: Most Apps # Player Apps Age 1. Stefan Bajcetic 21 19 y/o 2. Bobby Clark 10 19 y/o 3. Ben Doak 10 18 y/o 4. James McConnell 8 19 y/o 5. Kaide Gordon 7 19 y/o All stats via Transfermarkt

Despite being shackled to the sidelines this season, Bajcetic has completed more than double the senior appearances of any of his teenage teammates on Merseyside, speaking volumes for the sheer impression and trust that was placed in his skill as Liverpool fought to salvage something from their season.

Indeed, the 6 foot 1 star, nimble yet deceptively strong in his frame, would surely have been the first name on the teamsheet in midfield last night, had he been fit.

His polished passing range and prodigious energy are exactly what is needed within a Klopp system, pumping life and mettle into the high-octane system, and while the iconic leader is draping the curtain on his tenure after the close of the campaign, Bajcetic has the attributes to succeed for many years.

An illustrious era might be drawing to a close but Klopp's legacy will endure for many years, with talented players such as Bajcetic and Clark having the makings of first-team regulars at Liverpool to contribute toward the success of the next chapter, whatever that might be.