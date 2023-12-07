Liverpool weren't at their best - they were far from it in fact - but Jurgen Klopp's side emerged from Bramall Lane with three points against Sheffield United.

So often over the past year or so, the Reds have produced under-par performances against the ostensible lower sides in the Premier League - more than a few times failing to produce a winning display.

But last night, the Reds showcased their rekindled title credentials and maintained pursuit of first-placed Arsenal, who enjoy a two-point cushion after 15 matches. While it was not the most cohesive and high-octane of outings for the visitors, there were several standout showings, with Virgil van Dijk leading by example.

Virgil van Dijk's performance in numbers

Appointed captain in the summer following the exits of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, Van Dijk has been exceptional this season after struggling as Liverpool languished last year.

Virgil van Dijk vs Sheffield United Statistic # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Touches 99 Pass completion 92% Tackles 2 Clearances 4 Interceptions 1 Duel success 6/8 (75%) *Sourced via Sofascore

As the statistics show, the 32-year-old was as crisp as ever against the Blades and rebuffed danger whenever it drew near; the fact that Ibrahima Konate contested 24 duels, winning 20, as opposed to Van Dijk's eight illuminates the opposition's strategy of probing for openings away from his realm.

With Manchester City falling to defeat against Aston Villa, Liverpool are starting to unearth an almost tangible pathway to the Premier League title, and with their captain producing such mighty performances in the rearguard, this really could be realised.

In his post-match ratings, the Liverpool Echo's Paul Joyce was in awe and handed the 6 foot 4 titan and wrote: 'Superb defending stopped one Archer raid and emphatic first-time finish for the first goal. Marshalled the backline with a real captain’s showing.'

He wasn't the only player to shine, with Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly gliding into the next phase of his career and doing so with string-pulling brilliance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was "sublime" at Bramall Lane

Alexander-Arnold has been utterly mesmerising of late, really growing into the role of Liverpool's centrepiece, transcending the right-back typecast and emerging as something greater. Something ineffable.

Across his past four matches across all competitions, the 25-year-old has posted two goals and assists apiece, and he contributed to that tally last night after setting up the sole goal of the affair.

Playing the full 90, Alexander-Arnold's pinpoint delivery from the corner spot allowed Van Dijk to coolly breach Wes Foderingham's goal, also making two interceptions, a clearance and a tackle.

While the dynamic £180k-per-week star was dribbled past four times - perhaps the crux of his weakness - he remarkably took 115 touches and created seven key passes - for reference, Kevin De Bruyne averaged 3.1 key passes per game in the Premier League last season.

Joyce gave him an 8/10 match score, writing: 'Began to find his passing range and whipped in fine corner for the opener. By some distance Liverpool’s most creative force.'

Alexander-Arnold's willingness to serve as the fulcrum of his side's flow - and indeed his teammates' desire for him to take centre stage - is a testament to his unparalleled ability to manufacture openings from nothing.

In clashes such as the 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, when Liverpool are not quite clicking, Alexander-Arnold can conjure up moments of magic in an instant, and as Liverpool chase down the title, he will be right there, making the difference.