Almondvale Stadium was built in 1995 and is now the home of Livingston FC who are currently playing their football in the Scottish Premiership. The stadium is located in the Almondvale area of Livingston in West Lothian and is nowadays known as Tony Macaroni Arena for sponsorship purposes.

Its capacity stands at 9,512 and it’s also an all-seater ground. The pitch measures 98m by 69m and is covered with artificial turf with no running track surrounding but with undersoil heating already installed.

The stadium’s record attendance of 10,112 was set on 27 October 2001 when Livingston faced Glasgow Rangers.

A history of Almondvale Stadium

Almondvale Stadium has been the safe haven of Livingston FC ever since it was constructed back in 1995. The ground’s erection was a joint project between Edinburgh football club Meadowbank Thistle and the Livingston Development Corporation, also known as LDC. Interestingly enough, the deal that was reached would also involve Meadowbank Thistle changing their name to Livingston FC.

And the club were actually extremely successful in the years following their settlement at the new stadium and it all culminated in 2001 when they won promotion to the Scottish Premier League. This, of course, also coincided with some of the first improvements that were done to Almondvale Stadium in order to get it up to standard for the high-tier events it was about to host.

For that reason, it doesn’t exactly come as a big surprise that the highest attendance ever recorded at the ground comes from that exact year when Glasgow Rangers came to visit, attracting 10,112 supporters in the process as well.

But if there’s one thing that clearly stands out about Almondvale Stadium, then it’s their name. Over the years, the name has been changed numerous times to accommodate the club’s sponsorship deals. Shortly after the deal with LDC fell through, it was called the West Lothian Courier Stadium and at the turn of the millennium, it changed to the City Stadium.

The original name of Almondvale Stadium was then restored in 2005 after the club were taken over by the Lionheart Consortium. The final two changes arrived first in June 2013 – renaming it to Energy Assets Arena – and then in September 2015 when it was christened to Tony Macaroni Arena, the name that still stands today.

The fans, however, sometimes call it ‘The Spagettihad’ or just ‘Vale’. Interestingly, back in 2011, the fans were given a scare when there were rumours that the stadium could be sold off to a supermarket development so they could gather funds for a new smaller ground a mile away. Luckily, that did not come true after all.

Over the years, the stadium has been used for other types of matches apart from just hosting Livingston’s home games and is also used by Hibernian’s Reserves.

Tickets to watch Livingston FC at Almondvale Stadium

All tickets to watch Livingston FC play at Almondvale Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price for an adult ticket is £25 but you can get a cheaper one for full-time students on the production of a current matriculation card, U18s, registered disabled and children aged 16 and below.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme and has already put the 2020/21 tickets on sale. More information can be found on the official website.

