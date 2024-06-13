Newcastle United are set to hand their first summer signing a ‘triple-your-money’ deal, it has recently been revealed.

Newcastle plan for “smart” transfer window

Eddie Howe and St James’ Park officials are seemingly already hard at work behind the scenes when it comes to incomings and outgoings, with the club already confirming exits for Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff when their contracts expire.

In regards to incomings, Howe said towards the end of the 2023/24 season that the Magpies will need to be “really smart” when it comes to player recruitment.

"I think with our current situation and the landscape of the financial position I am not sure we are able to recruit ready made elite players. The players you are trying to get across, I don't think we are in a position to do that and I don't think we were in a position to do that last year.

"So I think we have to be really smart with our recruitment. I think we have to be maybe different to some of the other clubs we are in and around. It is all about the individual player not what bracket they're in. And what they can do for us and how they can take the team or squad forward."

Taking advantage of the free agency market appears to be one way to work “smart” in the market, and it looks as if the club’s first signing won’t cost them a transfer fee.

Lloyd Kelly to Newcastle transfer details

The first senior signing for Newcastle this summer looks to be Lloyd Kelly, who is leaving AFC Bournemouth as a free agent. There has been plenty of speculation regarding Newcastle and Kelly, with the player set to pen a long-term deal at St James’ Park.

Now, Football Insider, reporting on Thursday, shared more details on a transfer, revealing that Kelly is set to land a “huge” signing-on fee and his Newcastle contract will be worth more than £100,000-a-week.

It is a ‘triple-your-money’ deal for Kelly from his previous terms on the south coast with Bournemouth, and it looks as if it is just a matter of time until a transfer is officially announced.

Kelly joins Newcastle after spending five years with the Cherries, making 141 appearances for the club during that time.

The 25-year-old helped Bournemouth win promotion back to the Premier League in 2022 and has turned out on 54 occasions in the top flight, playing as both a centre-back and left-back. He should therefore offer Howe a versatile defensive option, but to start with, he may well be required centrally due to the long-term injuries to current Magpies centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.