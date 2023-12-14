Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is now "ready to consider" an exit from the club as Spurs explore signing a "game-changer" for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs transfer plans for January

There are a few key areas which sporting director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy wish to address in the new year, as Postecoglou has been dealing with a real squad shortage as of late.

Injuries and suspensions galore hamstrung the Spurs squad before recent returns of key players like Cristian Romero, Pape Sarr, Destiny Udogie and Richarlison to name a few.

Star summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison remain out through injury, though, and Postecoglou faces being without the likes of Sarr, Yves Bissouma and club captain Son Heung-min in early January.

The aforementioned trio will be jetting out of England next month to represent their countries at AFCON and the Asia Cup respectively, which will leave Spurs very short of options.

The January transfer window represents an obvious solution, and reports suggest Tottenham are after a new centre-back signing. It's also believed that Postecoglou wants Spurs to sign a winger, according to Sky, leading to their keen interest in Juventus starlet Samuel Iling-Junior.

While previous claims highlighted these positions were top priority, The Mail claimed this week that Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is still a target for Spurs amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lo Celso.

Chelsea, despite Gallagher's new-found importance to the cause, may apparently be willing to sanction the 23-year-old's exit in a "shock" January move to bolster their own transfer kitty (The Mail).

This has lead to renewed hope that Spurs could acquire their summer target next month, with 90min providing an update on the situation.

Spurs exploring Gallagher deal amid Lo Celso dilemma

According to their information, Tottenham are exploring a move to sign Gallagher from Chelsea. This comes as Lo Celso now looks "ready to consider" an exit from Spurs, as his contract expires in 2025 and a renewal could be risky from the club's perspective.

Barcelona are keen admirers of the Argentine, and it isn't entirely ruled out that they become open to doing a deal - despite Lo Celso playing his way into Postecoglou's plans recently.

The La Liga champions want to sign Tottenham's midfield man, and have apparently held talks with his agents over a potential January switch.

Spurs are weighing up moves for other midfielders, with Gallagher among them as the former Palace loanee's chances of joining Postecoglou are seemingly resurrected.

Former Lilywhites midfielder turned pundit Jermaine Jenas has previously described Gallagher as a "game-changer" (MOTD via The Sun), a statement backed by his excellent Chelsea form this campaign.

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard and also he [Gareth Southgate] likes to promote from within," said Jenas on Gallagher's England chances.

“I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game. He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances."