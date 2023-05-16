Arsenal were outplayed against Brighton and Hove Albion, as their dreams of claiming the Premier League title slipped away.

The visitors boasted more possession, more big chances created and a higher expected goals tally (via Sofascore), yet it could have been so different had the Gunners just showcased a bit of proficiency in front of goal.

Despite enjoying 14 shots, only two were actually on target and a threat for Jason Steele's goal. In all honesty, it was a comfortable afternoon for the Seagulls' shot-stopper, made even easier by the anonymity of Gabriel Jesus.

A 54% pass accuracy showcased his lack of quality given that is how he often thrives, yet Mikel Arteta did not look to his bench until the 77th minute given the alternative was Eddie Nketiah.

If they are to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City, ample backup is needed to offer valid competition for their key assets. The Brazilian's mid-season absence and recent drop in form, outlined in only surpassing a 6.8 rating once of his last five league showings, have still not seen him lose his starting spot; he is likely better than the 23-year-old alternative, even on a bad day.

However, that could be set to change this summer, with reports circling that suggest the north London outfit will swoop to sign Lois Openda, who is valued at €35m (£30m).

The Belgian marksman has enjoyed a standout season in Ligue 1 and boasts the requisite physical and technical excellence to provide a true threat for Jesus' number nine shirt.

How has Lois Openda played this season?

What marks the 23-year-old out as a truly outstanding option for the Gunners is the similarities the striker shares with Erling Haaland.

The free-scoring Norwegian moved to the Etihad last summer and has broken all manner of records on his way to 52 goals in all competitions and counting. However, he has done so without starring as some technical marvel; rather, the 22-year-old simply knows exactly where to position himself, and how to finish the chances that come his way.

Being dropped into a creatively-outstanding outfit, all he needed to do was offer the finishing touches to their moves. As such, he averages just 24 touches per game, even marking a slight increase on the 20.7 average of Openda.

Whilst many might rush to lambast this as a lack of influence, when teams boast as much supplementary quality as City and Arsenal do, the striker need only spearhead the press and score the goals. With 19 league strikes to his name for an overperforming Lens side, that is exactly what he has done.

In fact, FBref even notes Haaland on Openda's similar players model, to further reinforce this comparison.

For all the work Jesus gets through as a facilitator for those around him, sometimes games just require some pure physicality and a good finish. Luckily for Edu, his potential new man has already been branded as "super-fast" with an "eye for goal" by AS Monaco boss Philippe Clement.

In a similar fashion to how City capped off their perfect team with a pure goalscorer, Arteta could repeat this feat alongside some other key additions to make them even more of a threat next season.