A 24-year-old Arsenal player has just reached an agreement to leave the Emirates Stadium, with a move to La Liga now beckoning for him, if a deal can be concluded between the clubs.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer

There are many members of Mikel Arteta's squad who have been linked with the north London exit door in recent weeks, with sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider Gunners recruitment team also looking to trim the team and bolster Arsenal's transfer kitty.

Thomas Partey is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with PIF apparently planning to open talks and offer the Ghanaian a route out of Hale End. The 31-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his deal and played just 14 Premier League games last season, so now could be the time to sell.

Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been told they're free to leave Arsenal, according to some reports, as Arteta seemingly prefers Jakub Kiwior as his left-back option right now.

Arsenal's best-performing untouchables in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Nuno Tavares are other players who've been linked with Arsenal exits in the last few weeks, so it will be interesting to see which members of the aforementioned crop attract the most suitors.

The future of young midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga appears written, though, as the Belgian himself has recently admitted that he'll likely be leaving this summer.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, racked up 17 Premier League appearances and registered three assists in that time under Rob Edwards - with this form doing enough to attract interest from Europe.

Sevilla reach agreement with Lokonga over joining from Arsenal

Indeed, according to Penalty on X, it is believed Lokonga has reached an agreement to join Sevilla from Arsenal on loan.

The La Liga giants will pay a £2.5 million loan fee upfront, but there is still yet to be a finalized club-to-club deal for one key reason. Arsenal apparently want to include a mandatory buyout clause in the contract, while Sevilla only want it to be optional.

Arteta has praised Lokonga for his quality before, despite not giving him a chance in Arsenal colours just yet.

"Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity," said the Arsenal manager (via The Mirror).

"He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

"We're confident Albert's ready for the next stage in his development and we're looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence."