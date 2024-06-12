Aston Villa are set to continue their transfer spree this summer as they look to sign one of their long-term targets this summer, it has been claimed.

Villa set to agree to strange deal

Unai Emery's side are looking to strengthen ahead of their first season in the Champions League, and to that end are closing in on a move for Ross Barkley, who was relegated from the Premier League last season with Luton Town despite an excellent campaign on a personal note.

Beyond that, however, the club appear to be struggling with financial fair play regulations after posting losses of £120m last year, and as a result are on the verge of completing a somewhat strange player plus cash deal with Juventus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to send key man Douglas Luiz to Turin is "advancing", with the agreement between the two clubs "at the final stages". In return for their midfield maestro, Villa are set to receive 20m euros, plus Juve duo Weston McKennie (last seen in the Premier League during a disastrous loan spell with Leeds United) and Samuel Iling-Junior, a raw talent rather than finished article.

It is a deal that makes little sense from the outside, with both of the players set to join Villa in the final year of their contract in Turin and Juve receiving a player in the prime of his career in return, but it may be a move that allows the Midlands outfit to spend more liberally heading forwards.

To that end, they have already shown an interest in Chelsea man Conor Gallagher, who is valued at £50m, while another player has now been linked with a Villa Park switch.

Villa want creative defender

That comes in the shape of Stade Rennes defender Adrien Truffert, who Villa were reportedly keen to sign in January and even had a bid knocked back for.

Related Aston Villa could sign dream Gallagher partner for just £15m Emery could complete a shrewd signing for a player he knows well.

Now, the 22-year-old is heading into the final two years of his £17,00 per week deal at the French side, and is attracting plenty of attention from around Europe. Dubbed a "creative outlet" on the left flank by analyst Ben Mattinson on X, he registered seven assists last season.

And a report form France [via Sport Witness] claim that Villa are once again eyeing up the defender, who Rennes will let leave this summer rather than risk losing him for less than a fair fee as his contract runs down.

Truffert's career to date Appearances 117 Goals 5 Assists 13 Key Passes per 90 0.88

They are not alone, however, with a hefty list of clubs incluiding Bayern Munich and Monaco all thought to hold an interest in the young talent, though any move to Villa Park would be likely to spell the end for Lucas Digne or Alex Moreno.

It is unclear whether Villa will follow up their £12m January offer with another bid this summer, expecially with the impending arrival of Iling-Junior, but Truffert is certainly one Emery is keeping a close eye on.