The world of football management is often one without sentiment, but every so often, coaches are gifted the invaluable present of time to build their projects and reap the rewards as a result. And that's when something special can happen. That's where teams can transform, when titles are won, when history is made. Without that time, some of the best sides in football history may never have existed.

Whilst Coventry City became the latest side to controversially show their manager the door by firing Mark Robins, who was in the job for over seven years, we've taken a look at those in charge who have been given the time that others have so desperately lacked at the helm in England's top four divisions.

Top 10 longest-serving managers in Premier League and EFL Rank Manager Club Date appointed Time in charge 1 Simon Weaver Harrogate 21st May 2009 15 years, 170 days 2 Pep Guardiola Man City 1st July 2016 8 years, 129 days 3 Thomas Frank Brentford 16th October 2018 6 years, 22 days 4 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 22nd December 2019 4 years, 321 days 5 Ian Evatt Bolton 1st July 2020 4 years, 129 days 6 Nigel Clough Mansfield 6th November 2020 4 years, 1 day 7 Jon Brady Northampton 10th February 2021 3 years, 271 days 8 Andy Woodman Bromley 29th March 2021 3 years, 223 days 9= Marco Silva Fulham 1st July 2021 3 years, 129 days 9= Phil Parkinson Wrexham 1st July 2021 3 years, 129 days All data correct as of 8th November 2024

10 Phil Parkinson (Wrexham)

3 years, 129 days

One of the most consistent characters within Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's Hollywood show at Wrexham, Phil Parkinson has taken the Welsh club from the National League into League One - and he may just be getting started. The experienced manager currently has his side among those battling for an early promotion place.

Of course, the investment of Reynolds and McElhenney has more than helped, but money doesn't instantly solve a club's problem - just ask Chelsea. Parkinson deserves credit for getting the best out of his squad and matching such high expectations. After over three years in charge, he looks set to only extend that record.

9 Marco Silva (Fulham)

3 years, 129 days

It seemed as though Marco Silva would never quite regain the reputation that he lost courtesy of his failures at Everton for some time, but his role at Fulham has returned that and more. One of the Premier League's most underrated managers, the Portuguese coach has been linked to the likes of Manchester United in recent times but has continued to build an exciting side in west London.

Even after the summer exit of Joao Palhinha in the summer, Silva and his side have kept hold of their mid-table comforts whilst defeating the likes of Newcastle United and ensuring three points against rivals Brentford. One of the longest-serving Premier League managers after over three years at the helm, Fulham fans will no doubt be raising a glass in favour of many more.

8 Andy Woodman (Bromley)

3 years, 223 days

Now approaching four years in charge, Andy Woodman has the full trust of Bromley fans after taking them into League Two courtesy of National League play-off success over Solihull Moors last season. Since then, his side have enjoyed a spell away from the dropzone and sit in 18th - six points adrift of the bottom two at the time of writing.

Football is a brutal game, but survival should ensure Woodman keeps hold of his current role. He has built enough credit to earn that right and is currently repaying that faith in abundance.

7 Jon Brady (Northampton)

3 years, 271 days

Not far off Woodman is Jon Brady at Northampton Town. Closing in on four years in charge, the Cobblers boss is about as consistent as they come and has his side sat in the comforts of mid-table just two seasons after earning promotion into League One.

Looking to become a constant in England's third tier, Brady is the man that Northampton were right to trust given their results over the last few years.

As he continues to avoid relegation troubles, Brady may just find himself creeping up this list, which would mark a fantastic achievement in itself.

6 Nigel Clough (Mansfield)

4 years, 1 days

Recently making it to the four-year mark, Nigel Clough has followed in his father's footsteps into the world of football management and has quickly become a hero around Mansfield Town. The 58-year-old may not have reached the same heights as the legendary Brian, but after a solid spell at Burton Albion, he has impressed once again at Mansfield.

Taking them into League One by finishing third in League Two last season, Clough and his side have slotted straight in alongside Wrexham in the race to achieve back-to-back promotions, with the Stags firmly in the picture heading into the final weeks of 2024.

5 Ian Evatt (Bolton)

4 years, 129 days

Continuing the theme of EFL managers - somewhat highlighting the brutality of job security throughout the Premier League - Ian Evatt is in his fifth year in charge at Bolton Wanderers, and it's no surprise. The 42-year-old was on course to take his side back into the Championship last season, only to suffer heartbreak in the play-offs.

Now battling for promotion once again, Bolton sit among the challengers in League One. Whilst Evatt has earned a lot of deserved credit, it remains to be seen whether those in charge of the club would tolerate another season without a place in the second tier.

4 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

4 years, 321 days

Although results have dithered slightly in recent weeks, it's worth remembering where Arsenal were when Mikel Arteta arrived. Outside of the top four, the laughing stock of the Premier League and a fallen giant, the Spaniard has revived what was a dying top-six club to take them into title contention and back among Europe's elite.

That was no easy task, and that's why he's closing in on five full years in charge. Of course, silverware hasn't reflected well on the former Manchester City assistant, but his progress should not be ignored. Time should remain on Arteta's side and Arsenal may well end their wait for the ultimate success as a result.

3 Thomas Frank (Brentford)

6 years, 22 days

Thomas Frank is among those in the Premier League who may well step into a top job one day, having previously been linked with Manchester United. For now, however, he remains Brentford's to cherish, as has been the case for the last six years - with the Bees rising from the Championship to the heights of becoming a consistent top-tier side.

Frank and Brentford have achieved what the likes of Russell Martin & Southampton are failing to do and what Vincent Kompany & Burnley fell short of in pursuit of. Not only are they surviving in the Premier League, they are thriving all whilst remaining stubborn in their style. For that, they deserve the greatest credit.

2 Pep Guardiola (Man City)

8 years, 129 days

Pep Guardiola has been in charge of Manchester City for over eight years, and for six of those years, he's been able to call himself a Premier League champion. Simply put, the Spaniard is one of, if not the best to ever do it, and will leave a legacy that reflects this. His success won't have simply been through trophies, but also through his proteges such as Arteta and Enzo Maresca.

It remains to be seen whether or not he'll sign a fresh deal at Manchester City. However, if this is to be his final season, Guardiola will leave having left his mark, all while playing beautiful football. A centurion, a genius and a record-breaker, there's a reason why the Spaniard is currently the longest-reigning manager in the Premier League.

1 Simon Weaver (Harrogate)

15 years, 170 days

With what is perhaps the only time that Harrogate Town will defeat Man City, Simon Weaver's incredible 15-plus years in charge smashes Guardiola's current record and leaves him standing alone as the current longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions.

In the current climate, that achievement cannot be overlooked. Throughout so much change, Weaver has remained and looks set to remain with his side sat mid-table in League Two as it stands.

Now 46 years old, Weaver has been at the helm since his early 30s, taking the club from the National League and into the EFL. It's easy to celebrate those at the top, whether they're winning Premier League titles or becoming centurions, but English football should not discount just how tough it is to remain in management for over a year, let alone over 15.