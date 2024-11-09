West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is going into this weekend’s Premier League clash against Everton knowing he’s a man under serious pressure.

The Hammers lost their last outing 3-0 against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, currently sitting in 14th place and only six points clear of the drop zone.

His side have only claimed three wins out of their ten league outings this season, but they have all come at the London Stadium, with the Spaniard hoping to add to that collection this afternoon.

After utilising a 3-4-2-1 against Nuno Espírito Santo’s side last time out, it’s highly likely that Lopetegui will revert to his usual 4-2-3-1 system, allowing more players to feature in a more natural role.

However, he will be without one player for the visit of the Toffees, with a real question mark as to who could come in to replace the absent first-team member.

Edson Alvarez’s absence vs Everton

Mexican holding midfielder Edson Alvarez arrived with real promise from Ajax in the summer of 2023, seen as the perfect replacement for Declan Rice by many.

However, his move to the Premier League has failed to take off as many envisaged, with his start to the current campaign nothing short of a disaster.

The 27-year-old was sent off in the 5-1 Carabao Cup thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield back in September, before receiving his second dismissal last weekend.

Alvarez was initially booked for a deliberate tug on Murillo, preventing the Brazilian from leading a counterattack, before a needless lunge on Anthony Elanga saw the Mexican receive his second booking, which ultimately led to his sending off.

As a result, he’s unavailable for today’s clash against Sean Dyche’s side, with Lopetegui likely to operate with yet another different two-man pivot at the base of the midfield.

Guido Rodriguez has been a constant figure in that role in recent weeks, looking set to be joined by another body later on today - but Lopetegui could consider putting a player in that role despite it being an unfamiliar one to the West Ham star.

The player who could star in an unfamiliar role against Everton

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has featured in numerous different roles already this season as the Hammers boss looks to extract more tangible rewards out of the 27-year-old.

He’s often played in a number 10 berth, or wide left and also featured as an advanced playmaker off the right-hand side against Forest last weekend, but he could be considered for a more deep-lying role this afternoon.

Whilst on the face of it, it may seem a bold call to drop one of your most creative players into a slightly deeper position, Paqueta has all the qualities to star in such a role - potentially providing the difference to end the club’s current rotten form.

In the Premier League this season, Paqueta, who’s previously been dubbed a "magician” by journalist Robbie Mustoe, has averaged 3.6 long balls completed per 90, having that eye for a forward ball into attacking areas - allowing him to find the runs of Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen.

The slightly deeper role could allow him to see more of the ball, subsequently handing him more opportunities to unlock the Everton backline - with Dyche’s side likely to sit in a low block and try to counter.

Lucas Paqueta's stats for West Ham in the PL (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 10 Goals scored 2 Pass accuracy 78% Long balls completed per 90 3.6 Dribbles completed 67% Tackles won per 90 1.2 Recoveries made per 90 6 Interceptions per 90 0.7 Stats via FotMob

However, the Brazilian has the ability to prevent such a case from happening, with his tallies of 1.2 tackles won per 90 along with six recoveries made - making him a great option for Lopetegui to consider.

It could allow for the likes of Carlos Soler to feature as a number 10 and finally start to demonstrate why the club worked so tirelessly to bring him in from PSG over the summer.

Today is another huge game for Lopetegui and his side, looking to go into the last international break of the year on a high and try to resurrect their early-season slump.

Undoubtedly, it will be a tricky ask against a well-drilled Everton side, but should the Spaniard utilise Paqueta in a slightly different role, it could allow for that added edge that his side has often lacked in recent weeks.