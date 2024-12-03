Julen Lopetegui will desperately be hoping to claim a win against Leicester City on Tuesday night to try and save his West Ham United job.

The Spaniard has once again found himself under growing pressure after yet another defeat at the weekend, this time in embarrassing fashion to London rivals Arsenal once again.

The Hammers suffered a 6-0 battering to Mikel Arteta’s side last term, before falling to a 5-2 defeat to the Gunners on Saturday night, with the visitors scoring four in just 36 first-half minutes.

However, this evening’s clash against newly promoted Leicester, with boss Ruud van Nistelrooy taking charge of his first game, gives them a real opportunity to kickstart what has been a lacklustre start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Foxes haven’t won in five league outings, losing four of them, leading to the dismissal of Steve Cooper, handing Lopetegui the chance to return to winning ways.

West Ham’s record against Leicester City

The meeting at the King Power Stadium tonight sees 16th take on 14th, with both sides desperately needing points to pull themselves clear of any looming relegation fears.

However, the last couple of games against the Foxes do not bode well for West Ham, failing to win in each of the last three matches against the East Midlands outfit.

The two sides last met back in May 2023, the season in which the hosts suffered relegation, but they were able to secure a 2-1 win on the final day after goals from Harvey Barnes and Wout Faes.

Leicester’s win on home soil saw them claim a league double over the Irons, after a 2-0 win at the London Stadium six months prior, following goals from that man Barnes and midfielder James Maddison.

However, neither of the latter two players ply their trade for Van Nistelrooy’s side anymore, leaving after dropping into the Championship, but the task in hand remains just as tricky with West Ham failing to win at the King Power since 2020.

Undoubtedly, given the situation both clubs currently find themselves in, the meeting will be a cagey affair as both sides look to claim three valuable points to put their respective campaigns back in the right direction.

West Ham United's last five PL meetings with Leicester City Date Scoreline Result 28/05/2023 2-1 Loss 12/11/2022 2-0 Loss 13/02/2022 2-2 Draw 23/08/2021 4-1 Win 11/04/2021 3-2 Win

If Lopetegui is to claim just a third away league victory of the season, he must unleash one player who is deserving of a recall to the starting lineup.

How West Ham can stop Leicester's answer to Saka

Bukayo Saka tore West Ham apart in East London on Saturday night, registering a goal and two assists during his 74-minute display, inflicting more pain on the Hammers boss.

However, tonight, he will face a similar situation in the form of Argentine attacker Facundo Buonanotte, who’s been impressive despite their poor form in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old, who’s currently on loan from Brighton, has scored four and registered two assists in his 11 Premier League outings - possessing a threat that certainly needs neutralising.

Lopetegui can do just that by recalling Edson Alvarez to the starting lineup in the East Midlands this evening after his impressive cameo off the bench at the weekend.

The Mexican missed the meetings with Newcastle United and Everton after his second red card of the season in the 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest back at the start of November.

However, he was brought off the bench against Arsenal on Saturday, producing some impressive figures despite the embarrassing loss against the title challengers.

Edson Alvarez's stats for West Ham against Arsenal Statistics Tally Minutes played 45 Touches 29 Passes completed 17/18 (94%) Dribbles completed 1/1 (100%) Passes into the final third 5 Tackles won 1/2 (50%) Defensive actions 3 Stats via FotMob

The “sensational” midfielder, as dubbed by performance analyst Marcus Bring, completed all but one of his attempted passes after his introduction - achieving the highest pass completion rate of any player who featured for 45 minutes or more.

He also won five duels and completed three defensive actions as he tightened up the midfield after what was a dismal first-half showing at the London Stadium.

There’s no denying that he is a player who can often lose his head, as demonstrated by his two dismissals, but he does possess serious qualities that could aid Lopetegui’s hopes of saving his job.

The meeting will be a huge game for both sides, but if the Spaniard is to claim all three points, he simply must unleash the former Ajax ace to give himself the best chance of coming out on top in the East Midlands.