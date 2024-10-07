West Ham United scored a much-needed statement win under Julen Lopetegui, reminding the Premier League that they boast one of the finest squads in the division and are capable of poking their way into European contention.

Lopetegui, indeed, inherited a talented squad from David Moyes, but is it so curious that his teachings would take more than a moment to sink into the system?

There's no denying it was a poor start to the season, but West Ham now have a platform as we step into the October international break, and there will be hope that players such as Mohammed Kudus have hit a vein of form that could now be sustained.

Mohammed Kudus' performance vs Ipswich

Fleet-footed and electric-paced, Kudus showcased many of his usual traits over the opening weeks of the term, but there's no denying his lack of potency in the final third was weighing him down and adding to the struggles.

He opened his account for the campaign against Ipswich Town at the London Stadium on Saturday, having blanked for goal contributions across the first six fixtures.

The Ghana winger leapt into the air to convert from a rebound and double the Hammers' lead before the break, proving crucial in the grand scheme given that the Tractor Boys had missed a spate of chances themselves.

Mohammed Kudus: Stats vs Ipswich Match Stats # Minutes played 86' Goals 1 Assists 0 Touches 55 Shots (on target) 5 (4) Accurate passes 28/30 (93%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 4 (1) Total duels (won) 11 (3) Stats via Sofascore

He wasn't at his barnstorming best, but Kudus could now feel a weight lifted as he bags for the first time under Lopetegui's wing. Claret & Hugh were certainly coloured impressed, awarding the 24-year-old with an 8/10 match rating and writing: 'Great anticipation for his goal and generally looked considerably better as did most of the team. Forced a world-class save to deny him a second.'

Now, West Ham need to maintain that revived fluency from Kudus and to do so, Lopetegui might be wise to unleash Carlos Soler from the outset to charge the wide forward up.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

How Carlos Soler can help revive Kudus

West Ham signed Soler on a season-long loan move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after offloading James Ward-Prowse and Nayef Aguerd. The deal does not include a buy clause.

So far, he's yet to receive a starting berth in the Premier League, though has entered the fray in the second half across each of the club's past four fixtures, as well as starting against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Described as an "incredible player" by former coach Raul Martinez, Soler is a talented midfielder with a complete skill set, but his natural-born playmaking does suggest that he could add the impetus and drive for Kudus to reap rewards from.

Kudus has still been a menacing figure, averaging 3.3 dribbles and winning 6.3 duels per game in the English top flight, as per Sofascore. He offers something unique, singular - after all, no Premier League rival even came close to his dribbling success in the Premier League last term.

Premier League 2023/24: Top Dribblers Rank Player Club Dribbles completed 1. Mohammed Kudus West Ham 124 2. Jeremy Doku Man City 87 3. Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 72 4. Ebere Eze Crystal Palace 69 5. Luis Diaz Liverpool 67 Stats via Premier League

The 27-year-old recruit completed 67% of his long balls in Ligue 1 last term - at a rate of 1.2 per game - and this could be something that enhances the overall progression and consequent success of the Ghanaian.

Soler's ball-playing quality could truly be the key to harnessing the full flight of Kudus' dribbling prowess - especially with Lucas Paqueta performing below his expected level, averaging only 1.1 key passes per game and losing 63% of his duels.

Therefore, Lopetegui might want to try something new and unleash Soler from the outset after the international break. The Spaniard hasn't been called up and thus can work under his countryman to fine-tune his qualities ahead of the next phase of Premier League action.