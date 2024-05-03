A trophy-winning manager has been given an "important incentive" to join West Ham United and replace David Moyes, coming after "recurring conversations" behind-the-scenes.

Moyes contract expiring as West Ham work on finding successor

The 60-year-old's time in east London appears to be coming to an end, despite no official announcement being made yet.

Widespread reports from reliable media sources in the last two weeks have claimed that Moyes is set to depart West Ham when his contract expires on June 30, with technical director Tim Steidten doing legwork on finding a successor for the tactician.

Thomas Tuchel is one of the big name managers attracting West Ham interest, alongside the likes of Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, Lille's Paulo Fonseca and World Cup-winning coach Hansi Flick.

During Moyes' second stint at West Ham, the Scotsman has guided them to a Europa Conference League triumph and sealed European qualification in each of his full campaigns in charge before this season.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes since 2019/2020 Season 14th 22/23 7th 21/22 6th 20/21 16th 19/20

However, supporters have grown concerned with West Ham's style of play under Moyes, and the club flirted with relegation for much of 2022/2023 despite their successes in Europe. Moyes has come close to the West Ham sack on a couple of occasions, but now might be the time he departs in what will be a very mixed farewell for a few fans - though he should be remembered as one of their most successful coaches in recent history and a legend in his own right.

The task for Steidten and chairman David Sullivan is following Moyes' up with the right man, which is no easy task. West Ham have been in talks with Lopetegui recently, with Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) sharing an update on the situation.

Lopetegui given "important incentive" to join West Ham after talks

The 57-year-old has won a Europa League with Sevilla, and even briefly managed Real Madrid after quitting the Spain national team. He's taken up some prestigious posts, alongside having Premier League experience with Wolves, which makes him quite an enticing candidate.

This week, Mundo share that Lopetegui has been given an "important incentive" to join West Ham, coming after "recurring conversations" between the club and tactician.

His desire to manage in the Premier League comes as this crucial draw, and it could put West Ham above the likes of AC Milan, who've already showed an interest in hiring him. It's added that the Hammers have been working on Lopetegui's potential appointment "for months".

Lopetegui has his plus points, and he's highly rated by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who called him "exceptional".