West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has been handed a Niclas Fullkrug fitness boost, as news from a "club source" has been shared in the last 24 hours.

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug absent through injury since September

The £27 million summer signing has scored just once this season, a goal for Germany against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, and he's been absent through injury ever since.

Fullkrug picked up an Achilles tendon injury on international duty and has been sidelined ever since, with West Ham receiving around £17,000 of compensation from FIFA every day of the 31-year-old's absence.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star, who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season, and two at Euro 2024, was brought in by technical director Tim Steidten as the solution to West Ham's striker shortage going forward.

West Ham's next five Premier League matches Date Arsenal (home) November 30 Leicester City (away) December 3 Wolves (home) December 9 Bournemouth (away) December 16 Brighton (home) December 21

Both Michail Antonio (34) and Danny Ings (32) are out of contract in the summer, as they also reach the twilight phase of their careers, but Fullkrug has been unable to showcase his abilities as a prolific striker due to his injury hell.

This has led to reports that Fullkrug could even leave West Ham in January, with Steidten in the market for a new striker, potentially on loan (GiveMeSport).

The Telegraph named West Ham as contenders to sign Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson on a temporary deal in the winter, with the Seagulls green-lighting his January exit so he can accumulate more game time and further his development.

In the meantime, West Ham will be hoping Fullkrug can return to the field as soon as possible and justify his price tag.

“Niclas [Fullkrug] is improving, but he’s still out and is not ready for Newcastle,” said Lopetegui on Fullkrug's fitness last week.

“We have a little problem with two players, but we have to check tomorrow, and I hope they’re going to be ready for the next challenge on Monday. I hope they’re going to be better tomorrow as they are little things, so we hope we can overcome this problem.

“We’re very happy with Alphonse [Areola]. He’s working well, but let’s see what’s going to happen.”

According to club insider Claret & Hugh on Wednesday, Fullkrug is "nearly back" from injury for West Ham, and the report suggests that he could feature on the bench against Arsenal this weekend.

Failing that, the forward could be named on the bench for their following game against Leicester City.

However, there is a caveat, as the outlet also refuses to rule out the possibility of Fullkrug leaving in January - and the club signing a new striker in January will depend on this, not to mention his overall performances once he returns to action.

Other strikers who West Ham have been linked with are Fotis Ioannidis and Vangelis Pavlidis, with the latter Greek international scoring a brace against England at Wembley recently.