Julen Lopetegui has had a torrid start to life at West Ham, losing five of their opening 11 league games, and conceding 16.3 shots per game, the fourth most in the division.

The Hammers sit 14th in the Premier League, with plenty of individual performances suffering in this new system.

Going from David Moyes, who looked to sit back, and hit teams on the break, to Lopetegui, who is a more possession-heavy coach, someone who wants his team to control the game, and work their way through the thirds.

Moyes averaged 1.53 points per match (PPM) during his second stint at the club between 2019-2024, taking charge of 230 games as manager. Lopetegui has only taken charge of 13 matches so far but is averaging only 1.15 PPM, much worse than his predecessor.

One man who is struggling for form under the new manager, is Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, and Lopetegui could make a bold call to drop him in the upcoming game against Newcastle and re-construct his midfield.

Paqueta has been a key presence in the West Ham squad since joining for around £51m (a club record fee) in 2022. The 27-year-old Brazilian has made 97 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 15 goals, providing 14 assists, and totalling 7,321 minutes played.

However, this season has seen Paqueta dropping slightly deeper at times to pick up the ball, not having the same creative influence on the game, and therefore struggling for form.

Paqueta (23/24) vs Paqueta (24/25) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) 23/24 24/25 Goals 0.21 0.21 Assists 0.18 0.00 xG 0.21 0.23 xAG 0.17 0.13 Progressive Carries 1.36 0.89 Progressive Passes 6.59 6.00 Shots Total 1.33 1.34 Key Passes 1.46 1.33 Passes into Final Third 5.31 5.44 Shot-Creating Actions 3.12 3.00 Stats taken from FBref

This role change has seen Paqueta's creative numbers drop off, making fewer key passes, fewer shot-creating actions, fewer progressive passes and fewer progressive carries per 90 minutes. Instead, his shot volume has slightly improved, and the goal output (0.21 per 90) has remained the same.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Paqueta has made 13 appearances this season, scoring two goals in 877 minutes. But this lack of creativity has started to hinder the Hammers, who have only scored 13 goals this season in their 11 Premier League games, and a change Lopetegui could test is a signing from the 2023/24 summer transfer window, who impressed in pre-season.

He's not the only option to replace the Brazilian, however, here are four to choose from...

1 The forgotten option

Andy Irving

Andy Irving was signed from Austria Klagenfurt for around £1.6m in the 2023/24 summer window and is yet to make a start for the Hammers.

But, the 24-year-old could offer a new solution for Lopetegui, after scoring ten goals and providing five assists for the Austrian outfit last season, playing 30 times.

At a relatively young age, Irving is well versed, having played in multiple countries already, getting 201 appearances under his belt, scoring 24 times and providing 33 assists.

With Paqueta’s creativity lacking this season, Irving has proven to be an “interesting” option as stated by Lopetegui during pre-season, and it could now be the time to try it, as the Spaniard’s job is coming under threat.

2 The obvious option

Carlos Soler

If Lopetegui doesn’t want to take the risk by throwing Irving into the starting XI, there are a number of other routes he could take to replace the Brazilian in the team and make a change.

One of these could be Carlos Soler, who joined on loan from PSG this summer. The 27-year-old midfielder is a more common deep-lying playmaker, who is often utilised as a primary progressor. Soler has averaged four progressive passes per 90 and 1.67 progressive carries per 90 this season.

His ability to provide more mobility in deeper areas, carry the ball in tight spaces, and still progress play with excellent passing ability, would get the best of both worlds, not losing too much passing quality from Paqueta’s absence, but adding extra solidity in the middle.

3 The young options

Luis Guilherme and Lewis Orford

Another option is a fellow Brazilian who was signed from Palmerias last summer for around £25m.

Luis Guilherme can play on either wing and has played as a central attacking midfielder in the past, and he could be an answer to really spice things up in attack for the Hammers. Last season, Guilherme made 18 appearances for the Brazilian side, playing right-wing, left-wing and as a striker.

The 18-year-old averaged 4.89 progressive carries, 2.44 key passes per 90, and 5.56 shot-creating actions per 90, more than both Paqueta and Soler in all of those metrics.

Guilherme’s inclusion would also bring a huge uplift for the fans, getting to see a new youngster play for the club, who gets the crowd off their feet when he’s on the ball, looking to be positive in the final third.

The last option in midfield to mention is from the academy, which would be bringing the 18-year-old Lewis Orford into the fray. Much like with Soler, this would see a more conventional midfield three, offering more solidity, and bringing more mobility in the middle of the park.

Orford has made 11 appearances for the Hammers U21 side this season, providing four assists in his 969 minutes played.

The midfielder has been likened to Declan Rice and Michael Carrick by John Brewin, who has previously stated:

"His height reminds of Rice and Carrick though he exhibits a greater turn of pace than either, with a range of passing beyond his years that has made him the Hammers Under-18 playmaker."

Whichever change Lopetegui decides to make, one is clearly needed, as West Ham are struggling for both results and performances at the moment, and if things don't change quickly, the 58-year-old Spanish coach could find himself sacked.