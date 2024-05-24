New West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui's appointment is now official, following the club's announcement on Thursday, and he's said to have already given the green-light for a new signing this summer.

Lopetegui arrives at West Ham to replace David Moyes

David Moyes' second tenure with the Irons is now over, after four successful years, with the Scotsman even guiding the club to a Europa Conference League title in Prague last year and ending the club's four-decade-long wait for a trophy.

The Lopetegui era has now begun, though, with the Hammers electing not to hand Moyes an extension given a mixed end to his tenure at the London Stadium. His successor, a former Spain and Real Madrid manager, comes with an illustrious CV and Premier League experience at ex-club Wolves.

He appears to tick many boxes for chairman David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten, with their next task being the acquisition of summer signings to upgrade Lopetegui's squad and ensure West Ham keep growing after Moyes' departure.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big Club,” said Lopetegui on joining West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui's managerial stats The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Career wins 233 Career draws 85 Career losses 79 Points averaged per game 1.97 Major trophies won Europa League (Sevilla)

“We will try to put our stamp on the Club. I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

“I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this."

Lopetegui is already thought to be on the verge of signing Arsenal youngster Luis Brown for the Hammers academy, but according to The Boot Room and other media sources, he's also now about to benefit from his first senior arrival.

Lopetegui green-lights Fabricio Bruno signing for West Ham

According to TBR, Lopetegui has personally approved West Ham signing Fabricio Bruno - with the Brazil international defender close to joining.

It is believed a deal, which could rise to £15 million with add-ons, is close to being agreed with Flamengo and the 28-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a long-term London Stadium move. Bruno, who TBR highlight for his top pass completion and progressive passes record, as per FBref, made his Brazil debut earlier this year and could be the ideal man to reinforce Lopetegui's ageing defence.