It is believed a "strong" manager is just waiting for the West Ham job to become available as he sets his sights on potentially replacing David Moyes.

West Ham assessing Moyes alternatives as contract runs out

The 60-year-old will be fondly remembered by supporters when he does end up leaving.

Overall, despite some questionable domestic form since the summer of 2022, Moyes' exploits in Europe put him in the conversation for being one of the best managers West Ham have ever had.

They've qualified for Europe in each of Moyes' full seasons in charge of the club, reaching the Europa League semi-finals nearly two years ago before winning the Europa Conference League in Prague last year.

West Ham's last six games in all competitions West Ham 2-2 Burnley SC Freiburg 1-0 West Ham Everton 1-3 West Ham West Ham 4-2 Brentford Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham

West Ham take on Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie this evening, and if they can overturn their 1-0 deficit from the first match in Germany, Moyes will be aiming for another impressive run abroad.

In the background, however, club chiefs are analysing the West Ham boss' end to this season as they deliberate offering him a new contract. Moyes' current deal expires this summer, and despite the Hammers head coach claiming an offer to stay is on the table, reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has since said this isn't the case.

West Ham will apparently decide how to proceed with their manager later in the year, and in the mean time, technical director Tim Steidten is believed to be assessing managerial alternatives to Moyes.

Graham Potter is thought to be under consideration at West Ham as one option, with a report by Football Insider now sharing an update on former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui waiting for West Ham chance to replace Moyes

The outlet claims that Lopetegui is waiting for the West Ham job to become available after he rejected Crystal Palace last month.

Indeed, the Spaniard is thought to have his eyes on the Hammers hot seat, coming after he departed Molineux in 2023 following disagreements with Wolves' owners over transfer policy and lack of summer investment. A Europa League winner with Sevilla, the east Londoners would be swapping one European-trophy clincher for another, in what would be a astute swap considering some of the jobs Lopetegui has held.

He was in charge of Real Madrid at one point, and despite his unceremonious end at Wolves, owner Jeff Shi still held him in high esteem.

"Julen has a strong personality and he’s a coach with clear leadership, not just with football players but with the clubs he has been at," said Shi to the Wolves official website.

"He has a lot of experience in elite football and his track record is proven. We know we are in a difficult moment as a team right now, so we especially need a strong leader, with a strong personality, more than any other time I have been here. It is because of this that Julen was always our preferred choice."