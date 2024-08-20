West Ham United have had a very busy summer transfer window so far in 2024. The Hammers have made an impressive eight signings as they look to give new manager Julen Lopetegui the perfect platform to launch off ahead of his first season as manager at the London Stadium.

The East London outfit have strengthened all areas of their squad, with the marquee signing arguably being Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman joined the Hammers for a reported fee of £25m. The Hammers also strengthened in attacking areas by purchasing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £27m.

There has also been a major overhaul of their defence this summer for the Hammers, who have signed three new additions at the back. Two of those have been at centre-back, with Jean-Clair Todibo signing on a loan-to-buy deal from Nice, and Max KIlman swapping Wolverhampton Wanderers for West Ham for £40m. They also added Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their squad, for a fee of just £15m.

It has certainly been a heavy summer of spending for the Hammers so far, but they are perhaps not done yet, with journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing that contact has been made regarding a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler, who has spent the last two seasons at the Parc des Princes.

The playmaking Spaniard - who chalked up 67 goals and assists in 226 games for former club Valencia - would be yet another statement signing for Tim Steidten and co for the new season, although further activity could well lie in store...

West Ham targeting Championship winger

The player in question here is Sunderland’s exciting young English winger Jack Clarke. The 23-year-old has been very impressive for Sunderland during his time at the Stadium of Light and has constantly been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from The Sun's print edition (20 August, page 48), the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur winger is thought to be of interest to the Hammers, who could make a move for the enterprising talent before the deadline on the 30th of August.

However, Lopeteugui’s side are not thought to be the only side interested in acquiring the 23-year-old’s services before the window is over. Newly promoted side Southampton are also chasing a deal for Clarke. The Saints have already bought two players from the EFL this summer, young centre-back pair Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood, and there is no reason to suggest they would not make a move to sign Clarke, either.

A recent report from TEAMtalk suggests that the Black Cats want a fee of around £25m for Clarke. Given the fact West Ham have spent so much money this summer, it remains to be seen if they still have enough left to pay their asking price.

How Clarke can replicate Bowen

The 23-year-old former Spurs winger has certainly impressed for the Black Cats over the last few seasons. Last term, Clarke scored 15 goals and grabbed four assists in 40 appearances in the second tier of England, and already has one goal and one assist in two Championship games this season.

Clarke Championship record for Sunderland Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 45 9 12 2023/24 40 15 4 2024/25 2 1 1 Total 87 25 17 Stats from Transfermarkt

Should the Hammers bring Clarke to the London Stadium this summer, it could be the second coming of new club captain Jarrod Bowen. Like the Sunderland number 20, the England international received part of his footballing education in the EFL, playing for Hull City before his move to East London.

Bowen was very impressive in the second tier for the Tigers. He played 131 games in all competitions for the Nothern club, including seven in the Premier League without a goal involvement. However, he scored 54 times and grabbed 14 assists in orange and black, leading West Ham to sign him for around £20m.

The winger has since gone on to become a modern-day great for the Hammers. He has scored 60 goals and has registered 39 assists in 203 games in all competitions, and is now the club captain. One of those goals is one of the most famous strikes in the Hammers’ history, the winner in the 90th minute against Fiorentina in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League final.

Clarke, who was described as a “diamond” by former manager Tony Mowbray, could certainly have a similar impact as Bowen on the London Stadium, and follow in his footsteps. Like the Hammers skipper, he is a winger who has received vital education in the Championship and has impressed consistently.

For just £25m, this could be a shrewd signing for West Ham as they look to bolster their squad further, amid the parallel interest in the aforementioned Soler.