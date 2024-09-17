West Ham United need to give more under Julen Lopetegui. There have been glimpses of success throughout the opening month of the campaign but four points from 12 possible leaves plenty to be desired.

This is not the worst thing in the world, however, with a host of exciting summer signings not yet earning roles from the outset in the Premier League, among those: Crysencio Summerville, Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo and the injured Niclas Fullkrug.

Danny Ings scored a last-gasp equaliser against Fulham last weekend, at least, but with Chelsea making the trip to the London Stadium, Julen Lopetegui would be wise to consider something of an overhaul.

Michail Antonio, particularly, has flattered to deceive up front, but he's not the only one that needs to be put on the bench. Tomas Soucek, too, cannot start.

Tomas Soucek's start to the season

Soucek, aged 29, has been a stalwart for West Ham over the past several years, signing from Slavia Prague in 2020 for £15m. The towering Czech has scored 33 goals and supplied 11 assists across 212 appearances, winning the Conference League and offering a goalscoring dimension from the middle of the park.

But he's not been at the races thus far this season, even if he scored a crucial goal in West Ham's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in August.

Writing in their post-match player ratings following the 1-1 draw against Fulham, Claret & Hugh branded the 29-year-old with a 3/10 score, stating: 'Played far more in attack than in midfield but was a hindrance when trying to link play. Hoofed a shot high wide and handsome.'

With the likes of Lucas Paqueta, newly-signed Soler and Andy Irving on the bench, it might be time to make a change, with Soucek being hooked at the interval last time out and doing little to show that he can perform with coherence under Lopetegui's wing.

Tomas Soucek: Stats vs Fulham Stats # Minutes played 45' Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots (on target) 2 (0) Accurate passes 4/7 (57%) Key passes 0 Dribbles (completed) 1 (0) Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Total duels (won) 6 (1) Stats via Sofascore

It matters little at this point, with the transfer window over two weeks shut, but West Ham might come to rue the decision to let Flynn Downes leave.

Why West Ham let Flynn Downes leave

Southampton signed Downes from West Ham in a deal worth £18m after enjoying the midfielder's talents on loan last season. He played a key part in Russell Martin's side's ascension to the Premier League.

It's a little over two years since West Ham welcomed the boyhood Iron to the fold, completing a £12m transfer after several years of success with Swansea City.

Oh sure, he didn't exactly set east London alight across the 2022/23 campaign, but David Moyes didn't give the ace much of an opportunity, indeed starting him only seven times in the Premier League.

As per FBref, Downes ranked among the top 4% of central midfielders in the Championship last season for passes attempted per 90 and the top 1% for pass completion. He was, again, instrumental to Saints' return to the top flight.

Martin is quite the fan, waxing worship on his metronomic midfielder last season: "Flynn has been monstrous. Physically he is a beast and he has so much composure on the ball. His teammates really appreciate the role that he has because it’s so tough being that guy.

“He is huge for us. He has really stepped up and been brilliant. He gives the team an edge and keeps the ball ticking over. He has aggression driving the ball forward. The next step for him is to impact games that way."

Do West Ham miss him? Perhaps they do. Lopetegui has not actually lifted the Irons away from the counter-attacking tag that they wore on their chest under Moyes, going from a 41% possession average last year to 43% this year according to FBref.

Soucek is not going to influence that in a positive manner. He's an impactful player and can make a big impact across the months to come, but he's not bringing it all together.

Now, Southampton might have endured a torrid time so far this season, having been defeated in all four of their Premier League matches so far, but Downes can hold his head high as one of the better performers.

Premier League 24/25: Soucek vs Downes Stats (*per game) Soucek Downes Matches (starts) 4 (3) 4 (4) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 21.0 83.3 Shots (on target)* 2.8 (0.3) 0.5 (0.0) Pass completion 66% 93% Key passes 0.8 1.8 Dribbles (success rate) 0.0 (0%) 0.3 (20%) Ball recoveries 1.5 3.8 Tackles + interceptions 1.6 4.8 Ground duels (won) 1.5 (38%) 4.3 (43%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Downes has the ball-playing acumen to make a real difference for Lopetegui's team. Lopetegui's advent in east London was anticipated to raise the bar in regard to possession and general ball retention, thus breeding more control and new ways to inflict damage on opponents.

This hasn't quite been inculcated as hoped. It's not just the lack of time on the ball but a consequent absence of creativity that has formed the crux of the indifferent start. Downes is no Paqueta, but his deeper-lying, control-centred style has seen 1.8 key passes placed per game this term and could open up channels from which more attack-minded teammates could use to exploit.

It's early into the new era but Lopetegui has plenty to ponder. Defeat against Chelsea this weekend would cast a solemn blanket over the London Stadium and its denizens.

The Spanish tactician is sure to tinker away - he must do, in truth - but he might just come to regret that Downes is not a part of the squad. He's a Hammers man, through and through, and it's a shame that he wasn't able to realise the full flight of his quality with his boyhood club.

He might have been the difference maker.