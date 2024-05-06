West Ham United's technical director Tim Steidten is increasingly likely to snip the managerial cord that keeps David Moyes in the dugout, with the Scotsman out of contract this summer.

Despite winning the Europa Conference League last season, reaching the Europa League quarter-finals and losing valiantly against indomitable Bayer Leverkusen, as well as improving from last season's 14th-place Premier League finish to push for a European-qualifying spot.

Indeed, eighth in the standings with just two matches left to play, hopes of a fifth successive season on the continent look slender, and the decision to part ways with Moyes stems from the persistent grumblings regarding the 61-year-old's perceived negative tactics.

Steidten certainly has his work cut out in employing a worthy successor, though plans are starting to take shape and supporters are beginning to note the most likely heir.

West Ham's search for Moyes successor

According to news relayed by Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are indeed set to part ways with Moyes upon the campaign's conclusion, with direct talks taking place with Spaniard Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui has been out of work since resigning from his role at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the 2023/24 season due to frustrations and differences relating to finances.

Romano is quick to stress that Lopetegui is not the only name on the shortlist; Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim is still being considered, though there are concerns over the 39-year-old's £12m release clause with the soon-to-be-crowned Liga Portugal champions.

Why West Ham want Lopetegui

While many supporters will feel that Moyes' results speak for themselves, football is cyclical and perhaps it is the right time to part ways, having achieved so much and with the right infrastructure and framework to continue the success over the coming seasons.

Lopetegui might, to some, seem like a questionable appointment following his short stint with Wolves and failure at Real Madrid, where he was dismissed after just a few months having won just four of his opening ten La Liga matches.

But he also won the Europa League with Sevilla, leading them to three successive top-four finishes, and was lauded by those such as for the "spectacular football" he implemented at the helm of the Spanish national team.

The 57-year-old's desire to impress in the Premier League is likely a big selling point for the Irons, having rejected numerous offers overseas as he holds out for a second shot at management on English shores.

Moreover, the Old Gold were rusting at the bottom of the division when he took over and led them to a 13th-place finish, with his player-coach relationship one of the shining lights of his sojourn at Molineux - this, too, will likely have enticed Steidten and the West Ham bosses.

Preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation to mirror that of Moyes, Lopetegui would find all the tools for a seamless tactical integration, with the London club's impressive array of attacking talent allowing his ball-playing, forward-thinking brand of football to take shape, all the while maintaining off-the-ball solidity and resilience.

Described as an "exceptional person" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Lopetegui might just offer the managerial wherewithal to succeed at West Ham, though he will have several areas of concern to address, with selling a few playerssurely a priority.

Who could leave under Lopetegui

Veteran forward Michail Antonio is out of contract this summer and while there is an option for a further year, reports have revealed that he is expected to leave.

Be that as it may, West Ham must not be deterred from pushing Danny Ings out the exit door either, who is reportedly available for just £6.5m as the side targets a summer revamp.

Ings signed for West Ham from Aston Villa in a £15m deal back in January 2023 but has failed to reach the heights that had previously established him as a "goal machine" in the Premier League - according to journalist Joe Prince-Wright - having only scored four times from 49 matches.

West Ham: Highest-paid Players # Player Salary 1. Lucas Paqueta £150k-per-week 1. Kalvin Phillips £150k-per-week 3. Danny Ings £125k-per-week 3. Kurt Zouma £125k-per-week 5. Jarrod Bowen £120k-per-week 5. Alphonse Areola £120k-per-week Sourced via Capology

He's flattering to deceive in front of goal but Ings is also one of the club's highest-paid performers, and shaking him from the wage bill after waving goodbye to Antonio would make moving for a centre-forward necessary.

Feyenoord sharpshooter Santiago Gimenez has been touted over recent months while West Ham continue to be linked with a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney - which would prove to be quite the colossal upgrade.

Given that Ings is actually earning even more than the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, who are West Ham's two top goalscorers this season with 20 and 13 goals respectively in all competitions for West Ham this season, it makes no sense for the club to keep him around.

Bowen, in particular, has been exemplary this season and has filled in at centre-forward on countless occasions, with the 27-year-old scoring nine goals and adding four assists from 22 appearances when placed at the spearhead.

Bowen's interchangeable nature will suit Lopetegui just fine, but he will be free to wreak his will in the final third with far more gusto if he is not burdened with the heavy weight of maintaining his side's principal goal threat for another term.

There are going to be some big decisions to be made this summer, certainly beyond picking a new manager to replace Moyes, and since Lopetegui has a few detractors already in east London, shipping Ings on as his first port of call to necessitate the signing of a new centre-forward.

One who could even propel the project to even shinier heights.