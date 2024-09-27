This summer could go down in history for West Ham United. Well, at least that’s what many fans thought, no doubt praising Tim Steidten's strategic window which brought Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Füllkrug to the club, among others.

West Ham’s summer spending came to around £123m, bringing ten players through the door, with eight players leaving the club on a permanent transfer, and five going out on loan, to free up space and funds for the squad.

But their summer window could have been even better, had they managed to get a few fringe players out the door, especially those earning more than their squad role would suggest.

Kudus & Summerville's start to the season

Mohammed Kudus has had a slower start to the campaign in regard to his goal involvements, providing just one single assist in his seven matches played so far this season. However, his importance in games is still extremely prevalent, often looking like the Hammers' most dangerous player on the pitch.

Summerville, who joined West Ham this summer from Leeds United, is yet to get off the mark with any goals or assists for the Hammers, making six appearances for the club so far, and totalling 284 minutes played.

Kudus vs Summerville comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Kudus Summerville Goals + Assists 0.19 0.00 xG 0.10 0.08 xAG 0.14 0.23 Progressive Carries 5.60 3.85 Progressive Passes 2.00 0.00 Shots Total 2.45 1.56 Key Passes 0.80 1.54 Passes into Pen Area 0.60 1.54 Shot-Creating Actions 3.00 4.62 Successful Take-Ons 4.20 0.77 Stats taken from FBref

Summerville has only just joined the club, and is settling in, getting to know his new teammates and building relationships on the pitch. He is already averaging 0.23 xAG, playing 1.54 key passes per 90, and 1.54 passes into the penalty area, showing his creativity in the final third, just without the final touches so far.

Kudus, on the other hand, everyone knows what he can do. He is a goal threat from anywhere on the pitch, can carry the ball progressively upfield with his bursting pace, and isn't afraid to get a shot away (2.45 shots per 90). Once that first goal goes in, expect more to follow.

That youthful duo look to be the present and future of the Irons, although one man who likely should have been resigned to the past is Danny Ings...

Danny Ings' West Ham wage

Remarkably, the former Southampton striker is earning more than Kudus (£90k-per-week) and Summerville (£30k-per-week) combined, as he reportedly rakes in around £125k-per-week at present.

His performances on the pitch, and role in the squad do not warrant this wage outlay though, as he is technically the third-choice striker (even fourth-choice if you include Bowen upfront as an option).

Despite coming from the bench and scoring a late equaliser against Fulham a few weeks ago, it is tough to justify the wages of the 32-year-old striker, after he made 30 appearances last season, totalling just 766 minutes, and scoring once.

Danny Ings G/A each season (all comps) Year Goals Assists 13/14 26 8 14/15 11 4 15/16 3 0 16/17 4 0 17/18 2 2 18/19 8 3 19/20 25 3 20/21 13 4 21/22 7 6 22/23 10 4 23/24 1 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

Ings has always scored goals wherever he has been, notably earning himself a move to Liverpool in 2015 due to his excellent 2013/14 campaign with Burnley in the Championship, and his 11-goal Premier League season the year after.

However, with the striker now 32, earning £125k-per-week, and rarely managing to get on the pitch, it is time West Ham moved the forward on, in order to reinvest those wages elsewhere in the squad more effectively.

Lopetegui even admitted that an exit was on the cards for Ings over the summer, with it yet to be seen whether a January departure will arise in the New Year.