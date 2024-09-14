Last campaign, West Ham’s wingers provided most of the output for the side, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen carrying massive weight on their shoulders. The Hammers scored 60 goals last campaign, the eighth-highest in the division.

Kudus made 45 appearances for West Ham last season in all competitions, scoring 14 goals, and providing six assists. Bowen made 44 appearances, scoring 20 goals, and providing 10 assists.

The strikers for the Hammers, on the other hand, struggled to provide the goods, only scoring eight goals between them in all competitions last season, Danny Ings scoring once, and Michail Antonio scoring seven times.

Michail Antonio's start to the season

West Ham have started this Premier League campaign slowly, losing two of their opening three fixtures, and winning the other. They haven't had the easiest of starts, facing Aston Villa who finished fourth last season in their opener, and playing titleholders, Manchester City, in their third game.

Antonio has started all three of the Premier League games so far, taking five shots, yet to have one on target. This is in 206 minutes played, and whilst Antonio does offer many other key attributes, such as hold-up play, and running the channels, that finishing touch hasn't been there, represented by his 5/10 match rating from 90min against Manchester City.

The 34-year-old has made 311 appearances for the club, scoring 82 goals, providing 40 assists, and totaling 22,266 minutes played, but it may now be time for Lopetegui to make a change in that position.

Fullkrug to be unleashed

Described as an "old-fashioned" centre forward by Ally McCoist, new signing Niclas Füllkrug is waiting in the wings should Lopetegui make a change upfront, having signed from Borussia Dortmund this summer, for a fee of around £27m.

Fullkrug made 46 appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring 16 goals, providing 10 assists, and totaling 3,605 minutes played, including 1,042 minutes in the Champions League, as Dortmund made it all the way to the final, losing 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Fullkrug vs Antonio (23/24) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Fullkrug Antonio Goals 0.40 0.31 Assists 0.25 0.09 xG 0.48 0.29 Progressive Carries 0.76 2.37 Progressive Passes 2.28 1.29 Shots Total 2.34 1.56 Shots on Target 0.93 0.71 Shot-Creating Actions 2.52 1.83 Aerials Won 3.49 1.88 Stats taken from FBref

These metrics from last season show exactly what Fullkrug can provide. The German scored at a higher rate, averaging 0.40 goals per 90, compared to Antonio's 0.31 per 90, as well as providing far more assists, with 0.25 per 90, compared to Antonio's 0.09.

But it isn't just his output, Fullkrug also offers far more box threat, winning 3.49 of his aerials per 90, compared to only 1.88 of Antonio's. Fullkrug has a higher shot volume, taking 2.34 shots per 90, and getting 0.93 on target, whilst Antonio only takes 1.56 shots per 90, getting 0.71 on target.

What Antonio offers, which Fullkrug does necessarily, is ball carrying, but in a team with Kudus and Bowen, they offer such high levels of ball carrying and running in behind, that the striker would not need to, using his energy to effect play in and around the box, which is why he should be unleashed ahead of Antonio.

He has been revealed as an injury doubt ahead of the match but, if fit, the Germany international should be selected to lead the line for the Hammers.