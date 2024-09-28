Julen Lopetegui has really struggled to strike balance in his West Ham United side since taking the reins, with an inability to keep possession, a lack of progression, and a lack of mobility in central areas.

This summer, the Hammers went out and splashed the cash on ten new incomings, so the Spanish manager certainly has options in his squad to change things up, but he has to be brave with his selection.

Their next game is against Brentford this weekend, who have won two of the last three games between the two sides, and Lopetegui will want to break his four game streak without a victory.

Edson Alvarez's poor performances

Edson Alvarez continued his run of poor performances for the Hammers in midweek, in West Ham's 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup. Alvarez was awarded a 3/10 match rating by the Standard's Dom Smith after his sending off for two 'needless' yellow cards.

The Mexican has started the last five games for the Hammers in all competitions and has totalled 361 minutes so far this season. However, his poor form has coincided with West Ham's struggles, only winning once in his five starts.

Mobility has been a huge issue in West Ham's midfield, starting with Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez in a double pivot, both good defensively in their own regard, but lacking mobility to get around the pitch, and win duels to regain possession for the side.

This is where Lopetegui could make a change in their upcoming game against Brentford, looking to add more mobility and more progressive passing into the midfield.

This timely, one-game suspension for Alvarez, therefore, will force Lopetegui to make a much-needed tweak in the centre of the park against Thomas Frank's men.

West Ham's midfield solution

Carlos Soler joined the club on loan this summer from Paris Saint-Germain, after making 28 appearances last season, scoring two goals, providing four assists, and totaling 1,277 minutes played. Soler provides his side with a "creative spark", as mentioned by Squawka, with his passing quality and ability to go box to box.

West Ham, seeing Soler on the fringes of the PSG squad, saw this as an opportunity to acquire a midfield profile that is perfect for Lopetegui's style of play, where he wants his pivot players to get on the ball, progress play through the lines, and keep things ticking in the middle.

Soler vs Alvarez comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Soler Alvarez xG 0.17 0.00 Progressive Carries 1.67 0.40 Progressive Passes 5.00 4.40 Passes Attempted 45.0 50.8 Passes into Final Third 3.33 5.60 Passes into Pen Area 1.67 0.80 Tackles 1.67 3.20 Blocks 3.33 1.60 Interceptions 1.33 1.25 Stats taken from FBref

It is important to note, these per 90 metrics are based on Soler only playing 135 minutes so far (according to FBref), whilst Alvarez has played 357 minutes. However, the metrics do show what each player brings to the table.

Soler averages more progressive passes and passes into the penalty area per 90, which shows the creative passing he can bring to the side, something Lopetegui values in deep midfield, and something that would allow Lucas Paqueta to receive the ball higher up, and affect the game closer to goal.

The 27-year-old - who has been hailed as the "complete midfielder" by former Valencia star Curro Torres - can also arrive in the box to score goals, already generating 0.17 xG this season in his limited minutes. Alvarez though, does offer more defensive stability than Soler, making 3.20 tackles per 90, and often in the right place to stop the danger.

Even if Alvarez had been available, Lopetegui may well have looked to start Rodriguez alongside Soler in the midfield regardless, for a blend of defensive protection, progressive passing, composure, and leadership in the middle of the park.