After beating Manchester United last week, West Ham returned to losing ways with a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City ground this weekend.

The Hammers were completely outplayed, holding just 47% possession, managing only four shots in the entire game, and fashioning zero big chances.

This leaves Julen Lopetegui's side 14th in the Premier League after ten games, winning three, drawing two, and losing five.

Right on the cusp of halftime, Edson Alvarez was sent off, making matters worse, and meaning Lopetegui will be without him for next week's game against Everton at the London Stadium.

Edson Alvarez's performance in numbers

Before Alvarez was sent off after 47 minutes played, the Mexican only managed a 60% passing accuracy (15/25 passes made), 0/3 long balls completed, only won 2/5 ground duels, committed three fouls, and lost possession ten times. It wasn't a great day at the office, let's put it that way.

The 27-year-old has made ten appearances for the Hammers this season, already picking up two yellow cards, two red cards, and conceding 21 goals across 545 minutes played.

With Alvarez serving a suspension, the easy midfield options for Lopetegui would be the likes of Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, and even Carlos Soler, who have all got minutes in the Premier League for the Spanish manager this season.

However, the Hammers could have their very own Declan Rice and Michael Carrick hybrid in the academy who could solve their midfield issues.

West Ham's wildcard Alvarez replacement

The 18-year-old, Lewis Orford, is very highly regarded in the West Ham academy system, already being likened to both Rice and Carrick by journalist John Brewin.

The midfielder has the ability to pick passes at all ranges, and possesses the height of both Carrick and Rice, but has an even quicker turn of pace according to Brewin.

Orford has made 98 appearances for the Hammers U18 and U21 side combined, scoring 19 goals, providing 30 assists, and totalling 7,494 minutes played.

So far this season, the 18-year-old has made 11 appearances for the U21 side, providing four assists across his 969 minutes on the field.

Alvarez vs Rodriguez comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Alvarez Rodriguez Goals + Assists 0.00 0.00 Progressive Carries 0.75 0.13 Progressive Passes 4.25 2.76 Passes Attempted 51.5 43.3 Pass Accuracy % 88.3% 83.6% Passes into Final Third 5.00 3.42 Key Passes 1.00 0.13 Tackles 2.75 3.29 Blocks 1.50 1.32 Interceptions 1.82 1.25 Stats taken from FBref

Above is the 2024/25 metrics so far of West Ham's deepest midfielders, analysing their passing/progression and defensive metrics.

Since losing Rice, the Hammers have put a lot of their attention into replacing the industry on the defensive end that he bought, with both Alvarez and Rodriguez showing high levels of defensive actions per 90.

However, Carrick, who was more of a passing maestro in his career, is a type the Hammers don't really have in deep areas, as their most technically astute central midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, often finds himself in more advanced areas.

Orford could be the perfect hybrid of a progressive passer from deep, who is technically astute on the ball but can also protect the back line with high-quality defensive actions.

Lopetegui's job is clearly beginning to come under some threat, as the poor performances continue to pile on, which could in fact make this the perfect time to take a squad selection risk and bring the 18-year-old into the senior squad.