West Ham United have been languishing in 14th in the Premier League for weeks, with four wins, four losses and two draws in their last ten games.

Julen Lopetegui has been under pressure to deliver results, whilst also trying to fully implement his own style of play, averaging 47.0% possession and 15.1 shots per game.

Whilst many metrics have improved, the Hammers are still conceding 16.8 shots per game (fourth most in the division) and their pressing has been highly exploited, something they will have to fix against Brighton and Hove Albion if they are to get a result.

West Ham's defensive issues

The Hammers have conceded 29 goals this season, with only four Premier League sides conceding more. A lack of athleticism in midfield mixed with their disjointed pressing patterns has allowed teams to easily manipulate Lopetegui’s side.

Where West Ham look to press high with their front line, there is often a big gap between their midfield/defensive line and the forwards. Teams have easily played through the initial line of pressure, allowing them to attack the West Ham back line (four defenders and a defensive midfielder).

If Lopetegui plans to stick with this pressing system, the main fix will have to be acquiring a midfielder who can effectively cover ground.

However, there is one change the Hammers boss can make for their next game, which will improve the attack rather than the defence.

The West Ham star who must be unleashed

In the summer transfer window, West Ham signed Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund, for a fee of around £27m. The German scored 16 goals and provided ten assists for Dortmund last season, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

However, since joining the Hammers, Fullkrug has been sidelined through injury, meaning he is yet to make a start in the Premier League, and Lopetegui could unleash the "old-fashioned" striker, as dubbed by Ally McCoist, against Brighton this weekend.

Fullkrug (23/24) vs Antonio (24/25) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Fullkrug Antonio Goals 0.40 0.10 Assists 0.25 0.10 xG 0.48 0.24 xAG 0.14 0.17 Progressive Carries 0.76 3.12 Progressive Passes 2.28 1.94 Shots Total 2.34 2.08 Goals/Shot 0.13 0.05 Key Passes 1.47 0.97 Shot-Creating Actions 2.52 2.37 Aerial Duels Won 3.49 1.83 Stats taken from FBref

In comparison to the absent Michail Antonio, Fullkrug brings added physicality in the penalty area, using his 6 foot 2 frame to bully defenders, secure the ball and link play in the box, as well as winning aerial duels to sustain pressure and score from crossing opportunities.

The 31-year-old German is more clinical than Antonio, having 0.13 goals/shot ratio compared to Antonio's 0.05, and also provides more key passes, linking play and creating shots for his teammates, providing 0.25 assists per 90.

However, Antonio does bring more progressive carrying to the side, and a willingness to run the channels, but this can be made up for by Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

Lopetegui can finally look to unleash Fullkrug upfront, giving the Hammers a focal point through the middle, helping to bring more goals, box threat and get the best out of others, allowing the likes of Bowen and Kudus to play off of the big man.

Such an outlet could be vital up against a Seagulls side who shipped three at home to Crystal Palace last time out.