Already looking ahead to the January transfer window, Julen Lopetegui now reportedly personally wants West Ham United to sign an exciting young attacking reinforcement for his side.

West Ham transfer news

Those at the London Stadium were far from shy when it came to splashing the cash in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Niclas Fullkrug all arriving among several others to hand Lopetegui an instant boost at the start of his tenure. Not long into that tenure, however, and the Spaniard is already struggling to get results, with five points in six games summing things up.

They once again failed to secure three points last time out too, with Bryan Mbuemo's early goal forcing West Ham to come from behind to earn a point against Brentford.

A start which could force a rethink, West Ham may yet turn back towards the transfer market when January arrives to solve any early issues within Lopetegui's side once and for all.

According to reports in Spain, Lopetegui now personally wants West Ham to sign Adam Hlozek from Hoffenheim in a deal that could take place as early as the January transfer window. The Bundesliga side reportedly value their forward at €18m (£15m) in a price tag that the Hammers should have no issues matching when the time comes.

Just 22 years old, Hlozek represents a long-term option who could swiftly replace Fullkrug, given that the German is already 31 years old and more of a stop-gap than a permanent solution for West Ham's attacking problems this season. At such a cheap price, Hlozek will undoubtedly be one to watch if West Ham decide to grant Lopetegui's wish in the winter window.

"Strong" Hlozek can solve West Ham problem

Without a goal in his first four appearances, Fullkrug's slow start at West Ham has left the door ajar for the likes of Hlozek to potentially arrive and instantly solve Lopetegui's attacking problem. The Hoffenheim star only just arrived at his new club in the summer, but has impressed enough to attract the attention of the London side in what would be his biggest move yet.

Unlike Fullkrug, the Czech has picked up where he left off last season to score three goals in his first six games for his new club in an impressive run that could only get better and better in the Bundesliga. Over the last 365 days, he ranks in the 98th percentile for shots per 90 and the 88th percentile for goals per 90 - compared with other strikers in similar leagues (FBRef).

A player who's always earned plenty of praise for his all action style, Hlozek was described as "strong" by former coach Zdenek Scasny, who previously said via the Bundesliga's official website: "In training, he looks as strong as in a match. He's an extraordinary talent who doesn't play just because he is 16, but because he has earned it."

Years on now and that praise still rings true for a forward who is beginning to find his most clinical form in front of goal just as clubs like West Ham begin to look his way.