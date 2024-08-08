West Ham United have now identified a new transfer target with weeks remaining of the summer window, according to The Telegraph.

West Ham want more after six signings

Manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten have managed to secure six new signings for the Irons this summer, with Hammers officials backing the Spaniard ahead of his first Premier League season at the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer

More could be on the way, though, with an offer made for experienced centre-back Mats Hummels, currently a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund. A right-back is another area where the club want to strengthen after Ben Johnson left for Ipswich Town on a free transfer, leaving Vladimir Coufal as the only recognised senior right-back option.

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still of interest, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating: “West Ham already did many things in the last 48 hours. They signed three players, so I think West Ham will still be active. But as of now, they are still negotiating, especially in the case of Wan-Bissaka, it's an important one for them.”

However, another full-back target has now emerged.

West Ham keen on Kieran Trippier

According to The Telegraph, West Ham are eyeing a move to sign Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier. It is stated that the Hammers are stepping up their attempts to sign a right-back, with Trippier on the shortlist of targets at the London Stadium.

Reports elsewhere in recent weeks have claimed that Newcastle are happy to sell Trippier this summer, getting his £120,000-a-week wage off the books at St James’ Park in the process, so West Ham may have a chance of a deal.

Trippier returned to the Premier League with Newcastle in 2022 after a spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old, who actually won a La Liga title with Atletico, has been a regular under Eddie Howe, making 92 appearances for the Magpies.

Howe has often praised Trippier as well, saying back in December after a run of poor form from the right-back: “Tripps is an incredibly strong character. As I've said many times he's a transformative signing. Someone that's taken the group onto a totally different level.

“He's been the heartbeat of that. So when he's given us so much now it's our turn to support him and look after him the other way and that's what we'll do.”

Should he arrive at the London Stadium, Trippier, who was part of the Newcastle side that hammered West Ham 5-1 in April 2023, would offer plenty of experience and versatility to Lopetegui’s squad.

Primarily a right-back, Trippier has often turned out at left-back for England and has made more than 500 senior appearances at club level as well as winning 54 caps for his country.