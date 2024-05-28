West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has personally set his sights on a £45 million signing to come in after Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno, who is now set to become the Spaniard's first Irons signing.

West Ham set to seal £11.5 million Fabricio Bruno deal

As now confirmed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, giving his famous "here we go", West Ham director Tim Steidten has sealed the opening deal of Lopetegui's new era as manager.

They've now got a verbal agreement in place to sign Brazil international defender Bruno from Flamengo, for a fee of around £11.5 million including add-ons, with Lopetegui getting the first in line of what should be a few defensive signings this summer.

36-year-old veteran centre-back Angelo Ogbonna is out of contract on June 30, and likely to leave the London Stadium following years of faithful service. Meanwhile, it is believed West Ham could look to sell Nayef Aguerd after the Moroccan's lacklustre season.

Kurt Zouma has also been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, so Lopetegui's backline could look very different by the start of 2024/2025 if all goes to plan. West Ham conceded a very poor 74 Premier League goals last season, so reinforcing their defence is absolutely imperative ahead of next campaign.

Leakiest defences in the Premier League last season Goals conceded Sheffield United 104 Luton Town 85 Burnley 78 West Ham 74 Nottingham Forest/Bournemouth 67

The signing of Bruno, following performances over 23/24 which earned the player his first call ups to the Brazil national team, comes as a welcome boost for Lopetegui and co.

In terms of who could follow the South American, reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has shared news on West Ham's pursuit of Wolves captain Max Kilman.

Lopetegui personally wants Kilman at West Ham

According to Ex, Lopetegui personally wants West Ham to sign Kilman this summer - following their time working together at Molineux.

"Max Kilman will be a top target," said the insider (via West Ham Way). "The manager worked with him at Wolves and is said to want to bring the captain with him to London.

“The 27 year old is likely to cost around £45m and Wolves will have to give around 20 percent of that to Maidenhead the club that they signed the player from. Other centre backs who are also expected to be in the radar include Jacob Greaves of Hull, Harwood-Bellis of Manchester City, Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea, Oumar Sole of RB Salzburg, Loubadhe Abakar Sylla a 21 year old centre back of Strasbourg, Logan Costa of Toulouse. and Zeno Debast of Anderlecht."

The Englishman was an indispensable member of Gary O'Neil's starting elevens last term, starting all 38 of their league games, and has been "nationally underrated" by members of the press (Jacqui Oatley).