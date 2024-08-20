Tottenham Hotspur kickstarted their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Leicester City last night, and while it wasn't a disastrous result, it was undeniably disappointing.

Ange Postecoglou's side are aiming to make it back into the Champions League places this year, although to do that, they will have to be far more clinical going forward.

While there were a couple of good performances for the North Londoners, there were also plenty of poor ones, including from club captain Son Heung-min.

Son's game vs Leicester

Yes, despite being an immensely talented winger and undoubtedly a modern great of the Premier League, Son looked like a totally different player last night.

The South Korean international was wasteful in possession, struggled to create chances of real quality and just looked totally off the pace.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star didn't impress Express journalist Amos Murphy either, who awarded him just a 4/10 on the night, writing that he 'failed to link up with the rest of Spurs' forwards' and 'broke down promising attacking situations for Tottenham on more than one occasion.

Son's game in numbers Minutes 89' Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Goals 0.03 Shots on Target 0 Shots off Target 0 Shots Blocked 0 Passing Accuracy 41/48 (85%) Crosses (Completed) 3 (1) Lost Possession 13 Dribbled Past 3 Duels (Won) 12 (6) All Stats via Sofascore

While harsh, this assessment of the 32-year-old's display is backed up by his statistics from the game, as in his 89 minutes on the pitch, he failed to score or assist a goal, racked up an expected goals figure of just 0.03, took one shot that was blocked, maintained a passing accuracy of just 85%, completed a single cross, lost the ball 13 times, was dribbled past three times and lost six duels.

Overall, it was a really poor game from the captain, although his teammate on the opposite wing was just as disappointing.

Brenan Johnson's game vs Leicester

Yes, one of Spurs' other disappointing performers last night was Brennan Johnson.

The Welsh international was given the nod to start on the right of the front three, and while there were little moments here and there in which he looked okay, he ended up hurting his chances of starting the next game more than anything else.

Like his captain, the former Nottingham Forest ace struggled to provide clear-cut chances for his teammates to put away and, bar one or two moments, he never looked like a threat himself.

Unsurprisingly, it was a display that left Murphy unimpressed, although he was somewhat kinder to the 23-year-old, giving him a 5/10 in the night and writing that he was 'a passenger for the most part' and 'struggled to impose himself on the contest.'

This assessment really should have seen the wideman receive a 4/10 as his senior teammate did, and his statistics from the game back that up.

Johnson's game in numbers Minutes 78' Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Goals 0.08 Expected Assists 0.08 Shots on Target 1 Passing Accuracy 20/26 (77%) Crosses (Completed) 2 (0) Lost Possession 13 Dribbled Past 1 All Stats via Sofascore

In his 78 minutes of action, he failed to score or assist a goal, produced an expected goal and assists figure of just 0.16, took one shot on target, was unable to complete a dribble, maintained a passing accuracy of just 77%, failed to complete a cross, committed one foul, lost the ball 13 times and was dribbled past once.

In all, it was a game that should see him drop to the bench for the next one, especially as Dejan Kulusevski injected some much-needed energy when he came on in the 79th minute.

The Swedish international has been inconsistent during his time in North London, but when he's on it, he is one of the best attackers in the country and, therefore, he should be given an opportunity to get his season underway at home against Everton this weekend.

Ultimately, it wasn't the best of starts for Postecoglou last night, but the silver lining is that they can forget all about it if they can kick into gear and go on a run in the coming fixtures, which will be made easier if Kulusevski can play a more meaningful role.