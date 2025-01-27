It has been a very busy January for Hull City, and with a week left in the window, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any quieter, as an “incredible” player is set for a medical as he is poised to join the Tigers, according to a reporter.

Hull City January signings

Ruben Selles joined the Championship side at the beginning of December, and he has been given the task of getting Hull out of the relegation zone and further up the Championship table. It has been an inconsistent period for the Tigers, but a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last time out is surely the highlight of their campaign so far.

There is still a lot of work to do for Hull to be firmly away from the bottom three, and Selles can obviously see that, as he’s brought in six new players this month. One signing the Tigers made was bringing Joe Gelhardt on loan for the remainder of the campaign from Leeds United. Hull have also added Lincoln on loan from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and have made the permanent additions of Kyle Joseph and Matt Crooks from Blackpool and Real Salt Lake, respectively.

Nordin Amrabat also joined the Championship side on a free transfer, and their latest capture is midfielder Eliot Matazo, who has joined on a three-and-a-half-year deal from AS Monaco. After signing for Hull, Matazo spoke of his delight at joining the club. He said: "It's a very ambitious project with great ideas, and I'm also a very ambitious person. We match together.”

21 y/o forward now set for Hull City medical

The Tigers are not stopping at six signings, as according to BBC Radio Humberside journalist James Hoggarth, Louie Barry is set to undergo a medical at Hull City before joining on a loan deal from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old, who has been dubbed “incredible” by England midfielder Declan Rice, spent the first half of this season on loan at League One side Stockport County, where he scored 15 goals in 23 league appearances. This was his second spell at Stockport, as he was their last season, helping the club get promoted from League Two.

Barry’s form in League One impressed his parent club, and they decided to trigger their option to bring the player back to Villa Park with the idea of sending him back out on loan to a higher division. It’s been unclear where the forward could go, as Leeds, Celtic, and Middlesbrough have all been credited with an interest in signing Barry, but Hull appear to have won the race.

Louie Barry's Stockport County stats Apps 46 Goals 25 Assists 7

Barry’s ability to play anywhere across the front and his eye for not only goals but creating chances, means he will bring an added quality to Hull’s attack that they have missed all season. Barry’s arrival will see him fight with the likes of Abu Kamara, Liam Miller, and Dogukan Sinik for a starting spot in the wide areas.