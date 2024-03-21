Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and his team are set for a busy few weeks, with a whole host of contracts set to be offered out before the end of the Championship season.

Black Cats trying to get back in the right direction

Sunderland's struggles in recent years have been well-documented as they free fell from the Premier League to League One, all being filmed for Netflix show Sunderland 'Til I Die.

Now back in the Championship and seemingly safe from relegation heading into the final part of the campaign, they have hit a horrific patch of form under the guidance of Michael Beale and interim boss Mike Dodds.

Championship relegation race Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 12th Sunderland 38 14 6 18 3 48 18th Plymouth Argyle 38 10 11 17 -8 41 19th Stoke City 38 11 8 18 -18 41 20th QPR 38 10 10 18 -14 40 21st Birmingham City 38 10 8 19 -17 39 22nd Huddersfield Town 38 8 15 15 -19 39 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 38 11 5 22 -31 38 24th Rotherham 38 3 11 24 -47 20

As things stand, they have not won since the beginning of February, when they beat fellow bottom half side Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light, and their run of seven games without a win has dented what had until that point been a promising campaign.

With a late run for the playoffs now out of the question, it is a summer to consolidate on what they already have, and their new brand of football combined with some younger signings have shown some glimpses of what is possible in England's second tier.

The likes of Dan Ballard (24), Jack Clarke (23) and Dan Neil (22) have been added to with young talents Jobe Bellingham (18), Adil Aouchiche (21) and Romaine Mundle (20) as the club look to find a more sustainable way back into the top flight this time around. That drive is set to continue too, with several new contracts set to be offered out.

Four new deals in the works

Now as per the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats are looking to offer four new deals to some of their young stars in a bid to keep them at the club for next season amid interest from elsewhere.

Academy talents Dan Cameron, Tom Lavery, Luke Bell and Jenson James have reportedly been offered professional contracts at the club, with the plan for them to make the step up into the first team next season and beyond.

The quartet are considered 'top prospects' and have been playing youth football above their age group, and it is added that 'barring any last-minute problems, the four players are expected to sign professional deals at Sunderland', which will come as great news to Black Cat fans.

There is also the potential of a fifth new face, with Sunderland having agreed a deal 'in principle' with 16-year-old Chris Rigg, who will be able to sign professional terms when he turns 17 in June, though it is added that 'until the deal is signed, the midfielder could be poached by clubs higher up the food chain'.