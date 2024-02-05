One teenage talent seems to have a clear pathway into manager Ange Postecoglou's first team at Tottenham this year, with staff at the club said to be extremely impressed.

Spurs plan to recruit and develop young rising stars

The January transfer window at Spurs taught us a few things, but chief among them is chairman Daniel Levy and the club's plans to recruit Europe's most promising young stars.

Tottenham were widely reported to be chasing a deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa for a large portion of the winter, only for Premier League rivals and London neighbours Brentford to unceremoniously hijack the move.

Nusa went on to fail his medical with the Bees, remaining in Belgium with Brugge, but recent reports suggest that the 18-year-old could still make a move to N17 later this year (Pete O'Rourke).

Spurs reportedly have other European and domestic talents on their radar as well, with the club looking to mimic successful past deals which eventually saw the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr become first teamers under Postecoglou.

Spurs will continue to explore opportunities for young stars on the rise, with potential loan-back deals, as they did with players such as Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr," wrote Alasdair Gold for football.london in January.

"Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs to have shown an interest in Norwich's talented winger Jonathan Rowe, but at this moment have not made a move for the versatile 20-year-old who has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 28 matches this season."

In a big statement by Spurs, the Lilywhites ultimately settled on a rising star alternative to Nusa in Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

Postecoglou's side hijacked Barcelona's deal for the 18-year-old, who decided to join Tottenham on deadline day and will fully link up with the club after spending the remainder of 2023/2024 at Djurgårdens IF.

Bergvall set for first team this year with Tottenham staff impressed

The plan for Bergvall when he does join this year, according to reliable journalist Gold, again for football.london, is to immediately involve him with the first team.

Such is the midfielder's potential, Tottenham staff are said to be charmed and very impressed by Bergvall, coming after the Scandinavian visited Hotspur Way before he put pen to paper on a move.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer type Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan, Djurgardens IF) Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan, Plymouth) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan, Millwall) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan, Sevilla) Eric Dier Exit (loan, Bayern Munich) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan, Hajduk Split) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan, Brentford) Djed Spence Exit (loan, Genoa)

Bergvall apparently made an instant impact with those at the club, so it will be fascinating to see if he can hit the ground running this summer.