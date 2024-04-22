Aston Villa secured an important win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday as they stretched their advantage over Tottenham Hotspur to six points in the chase for a Champions League berth.

Spurs do have two games in hand, but all the pressure is now on the north Londoners, giving Unai Emery’s men some breathing space for now.

Overall, it was an excellent performance by the Midlands side on Sunday, yet there were one or two players who failed to impress, most notably Lucas Digne.

Lucas Digne’s game in numbers vs Bournemouth

The Frenchman was chosen over Alex Moreno, making his fourth consecutive Premier League start in the process, and following an assist against Arsenal last weekend, hopes were high that he could enjoy another solid display.

Often adding something extra to the Villa attack, as evidenced by his assist a week ago, Digne did succeed with his only dribble attempt, yet the defender failed to deliver an accurate cross, make any key passes or create a big chance during the match.

Lucas Digne's stats vs Bournemouth Touches 50 Accurate passes 32/39 Total duels (won) 8 (5) Key passes 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (1) Via Sofascore

Defensively, the former Barcelona left-back lost possession ten times, given that he managed just 50 touches in the 90 minutes, that means he lost the ball once every five touches in what was a sloppy display.

The 30-year-old may have won five of his eight total duels, yet he was dribbled past once and committed one foul. If it weren’t for Villa’s relentlessness going forward, perhaps Digne could have cost them all three points.

Indeed, Digne was given a match rating of 6/10 by journalist John Townley in the Birmingham Mail, as the writer stated ‘he had few opportunities to serve up crosses this afternoon’ after his lacklustre performance.

Lucas Digne’s statistics this season for Aston Villa

The Frenchman has made 40 appearances for Villa this term, recently battling it out with Moreno for the left-back slot since the Spaniard returned from injury late last year.

Among his teammates, Digne currently ranks eighth for big chances created (four) in the top flight and sixth for key passes per game (1.1), yet he is currently only in 19th position for successful dribbles per match (0.2), suggesting that while he may create the odd chance, his ability to make things happen in the final third this term has been fairly poor.

When compared to his positional peers, however, he does rank highly in a few metrics. Indeed, in Europe’s top five leagues, the former PSG star ranks in the top 5% for aerial duels won per 90 (1.76) while also ranking in the best 16% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (2.2), indicating that he does love to get forward as often as possible.

With a contract until 2026, Emery won't be looking to sell him this summer as the defender can still offer something to the side.

By the time the 2024/25 season begins, Digne will have turned 31, and it might be time for the manager to start thinking about a long-term replacement for the player.

Against Bournemouth, he wasn’t great and this could suggest Moreno will come back into the starting XI against Chelsea.