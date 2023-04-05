Tottenham Hotspur once again surrendered valuable points to a relegation-threatened side on Monday, as they let slip their slender lead against the ten men of Everton.

Having struggled for large portions of the game to create chances of real value, they were handed a get-out-of-jail-free card during a ten-minute moment of madness that saw Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off and Michael Keane concede a penalty.

With a numerical advantage and one goal to the good, it was expected that a well-drilled side such as theirs would easily see out the match to earn a vital three points.

But just like weeks earlier at Southampton, they would once again go into self-destruct mode.

Having been subbed on to inject some pace and energy into a front line that had looked sluggish, Lucas Moura's cameo will likely go down as one of the worst in recent Premier League memory.

The Brazilian graced the field for all of six minutes before his nasty late challenge on Keane saw him quickly dismissed. The English defender would then hop up, accept the ball from Ben Godfrey, and unleash a vicious strike past a stranded Hugo Lloris to compound a miserable end to the match for the Lilywhites.

It was a tackle that football podcaster Mayowa Obiagu branded "comical and clueless", although that phrase could apply to most of the team from that night.

Whilst few left Merseyside with credit from Cristian Stellini's side, Moura could well have consigned himself to a summer exit after once again failing to make a positive impact.

Will Lucas Moura leave Spurs?

Ironically enough, much of January saw the 30-year-old linked with a move to Goodison Park as Sean Dyche desperately scrambled for reinforcements.

It was already clear then that he was not in the plans of Antonio Conte, and little seems set to change after such a miserable substitution.

This season the former Paris Saint-Germain winger is yet to make a start in the Premier League, having been limited to two Champions League starts and a lengthy role in their FA Cup exit to Sheffield United. He now has more red cards than goal contributions in all competitions this season.

With just a few months remaining on his £90k-per-week deal, perhaps Daniel Levy will seek to act immediately after such an embarrassing showing, showing him the permanent exit door as soon as possible.

Whoever he should choose to succeed the Italian in the dugout will need heavy backing to purge this squad of their poor mentality. So often they have let themselves down when put under just the tiniest bit of pressure, and Monday night was just a microcosm of such disappointment.

Journalist Josh Bunting took to Twitter to lambast their lack of intelligence in these key moments, as he wrote: "Game management from Spurs dreadful. Have to go and see that game out, Lucas Moura with a dreadful cameo, the mentality in this Spurs team is utterly dreadful."

Moura may act as a lightning rod for such negativity after his brainless decision and subsequent sending-off, but he has seldom offered much for the club anyway.

Fans will always remember his famous hat trick in Amsterdam and will thank him greatly for that contribution, but to force his exit in the summer would hardly draw widespread condemnation. His time is up, and he is now arguably more of a detriment to the club than an aid.