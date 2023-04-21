Tottenham Hotspur were often accused of not quite backing Mauricio Pochettino, who has easily earned the most success of any manager to grace North London in recent memory.

The Argentine came in when the club was at a real low, and steadily propelled them up the Premier League table and into consistent contention for top four.

As their rise up the league continued, so did their spending, culminating in the two windows during the 2017/18 season that welcomed a few big names. The failure of many of these acquisitions could well have contributed to Daniel Levy's thinking, when he refused to sanction a single signing the year following.

Whilst Davinson Sanchez might steal the headlines for his failures after such a lofty price tag, it perhaps papers over further cracks in the form of Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura.

The latter remains at the club to this day, although his £90k-per-week deal is due to expire this summer, and has been quietly draining the club whilst offering little in return.

How has Lucas Moura played for Spurs?

Speaking of papering over the cracks, there is one night in particular that perhaps expunges any and all shortcomings that had come before for the wide man. Looking down and out in their Champions League second-leg tie in Ajax, the 30-year-old took the game by the scruff of its neck to score a sensational late winner to cap off his hat trick. One of the Lilywhites' greatest-ever nights was born of the Brazilian's brilliance.

However, this would be one of the few outstanding performances that Moura would enjoy, as across 218 appearances he has notched just 38 goals and 27 assists.

His best goalscoring season within the Premier League only saw him hit ten goals, struggling to surpass a tally of four every other year.

Journalist Paul Canning had warned of the "wildly inconsistent" winger after his £25m move from Paris Saint-Germain, and his performances across his five-and-a-half-year spell in north London have only proved him correct.

Whilst the initial fee might have seemed like a bargain at the time, the hidden drain on the club's resources is often the astronomical salary. Having sat, quietly earning with each season, the fee the 5 foot 8 speedster has commanded through wages alone has nearly overtaken his initial transfer sum (£25m).

Therefore, the total cost that Moura has seized amounts to a whopping £50m.

Pochettino did plenty right during his tenure at Spurs, but at times his transfers were left lacking. In this particular deal, nearly four years after his dismissal, one such failed deal continues to rinse the club until his expected exit this summer.