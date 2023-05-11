Tottenham Hotspur's manager search took a fresh turn earlier this week, as Luciano Spalletti emerged as yet another contender linked with the vacant hot seat in north London.

Daniel Levy remains seemingly clueless about who the perfect man to take over from Antonio Conte is, and pressure only seems to be ramping up given it has been nearly two months since the Italian's dismissal and they are no closer to a definitive name.

However, two Italian journalists have now appeared to give credence to this rumour, the first of which saw Ciro Venerato claim they were "concretely interested" before fellow writer Paolo Bargiggia has more recently supported this notion (via Sport Witness).

The 64-year-old coach has earned widespread praise for his work in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, but has a contract due to expire in 2024 after the club opted to extend his current deal.

Such a precarious position has likely piqued the interests of the ever-frugal Levy, who will view this title-winning manager as a potential coup for the silverware-seeking Spurs.

The Italian's philosophy had drawn praise, but it is his work in unearthing talent and developing them into some of the most sought-after assets in Europe that has truly surprised many. Few have been as impressive as the mercurial Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who played a starring role in that league win.

Should Spalletti make the move, there should be hope that he can reignite Dejan Kulusevski in a similar fashion to how he got the Georgian wonderkid firing.

How has Dejan Kulusevski played this season?

Kvaratskhelia has dominated for the Naples side from his left wing, cutting inside with a casual yet deadly nature onto that wicked right foot. Such composure on the ball striding into space draws visual comparisons with Jack Grealish, but his numbers have far surpassed the England international's.

The 22-year-old boasts 12 goals and 13 assists in just 30 league matches, and even offered a further six goal contributions in just nine Champions League appearances too, via Transfermarkt.

This mastery all came from his perfection of the inverted winger role, which Kulusevski also seeks to employ from the right wing.

However, this season has been a tough one for the Sweden international. Having recorded 13 goal contributions across just half a season last year, expectations were understandably through the roof for the man set to cost just €35m (£30m).

Despite this, as the rest of the team has floundered, so too has the 23-year-old, with just two goals and six assists to his name after 27 appearances.

Journalist Alex Mitton even noted earlier this year that the wide man was "struggling" alongside Heung-min Son, who has since hit a little bit of form, scoring four in his last six.

As for Kulusevski, this drop-off from the last campaign has been stark.

However, when at his best, the £110k-per-week ace too would drive forward with pace, power and grace in the same way Kvaratskhelia has done all season, instead shifting onto an equally-deadly left foot.

Spalletti might be a surprising appointment for the Lilywhites, but he clearly knows how to get the best out of wingers if the talent is there. Last season alone should be enough to prove that he would have plenty to work with.