Sam Allardyce has already spoken out about Wilfried Gnonto and his role at Leeds United before even taking over at Elland Road, and the Italian winger could reclaim a regular starting spot under the experienced coach in the final few Premier League fixtures of the season.

However, the 68-year-old may well be wishing that he had one of his and the Whites' former players available to him for the relegation run-in instead, as a prime Robert Snodgrass could be exactly what the Yorkshire outfit needs.

How did Snodgrass perform in his time at Leeds?

Leeds would sign the Scottish winger from Livingstone back in 2008, with the youngster making an instant impact at Elland Road, hitting 11 goals and one assist in all competitions.

He was one of the stars of Simon Grayson's side the following season as they earned promotion from League One, registering an impressive seven goals and 11 assists as the Yorkshire outfit finished second in the third tier.

Snodgrass had little trouble adjusting to the Championship and managed another six goals and eight assists in the 2010/11 campaign, before enjoying arguably the best form of his career the season after.

The versatile attacker hit 13 goals and 15 assists in the second tier despite Leeds finishing in 14th position, so it was no surprise to see him move to the Premier League the following summer, as he joined Norwich City in a deal thought to be worth just £2.5m.

What has Robert Snodgrass done since leaving Leeds?

While Leeds was undoubtedly where Snodgrass showed his best form, given he managed 41 goals and 40 assists in 191 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, he has gone on to enjoy a successful career in England and Scotland.

Spells with Hull City, Aston Villa, West Ham, West Brom, Luton Town and most recently Hearts would follow for the Scotland international, which included eight appearances under Allardyce for the Baggies in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

A recent spell with Luton saw the experienced wide man earn plenty of praise from former manager Nathan Jones for both his attitude and application on the pitch.

He said:

“If he came in with any ego, didn’t train hard, didn’t want to do his extras, didn’t want to buy into our structure, and thought ‘I’m Robert Snodgrass, I’ve played in the Premier League, I’ve been promoted’, but he’s come in and been exemplary in everything he does. He’s phenomenal."

Would Robert Snodgrass in his prime help Leeds now?

While Leeds fans have been clamouring for the 19-year-old gem to start more often in recent weeks, the reality is that Allardyce now has four games to keep the club in the Premier League and starting the inexperienced teen could backfire.

The Italian's return of two goals and four assists in the top flight this season is certainly impressive for someone so young, but the experience and quality that someone like Snodgrass could have offered would have been a great option for Allardyce to have.

Considering the Scot's phenomenal form during his time at Elland Road, Leeds fans will be wishing that they had a similar player available for the upcoming four games, which could define the club's future.