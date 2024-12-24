A "fantastic" Liverpool player has no plans to leave the club, despite "rumours" suggesting otherwise, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool contract saga ongoing

The Reds couldn't be faring much better under Arne Slot if they tried, with the Dutchman making an incredible start to life in charge at Anfield. His side are top of the Premier League heading into the New Year, but there is the distraction of sorting the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

It is well-documented that all three are out of contract at Liverpool at the end of this season, and as things stand, none have signed extensions, acting as a huge concern. All three once again showed how priceless they are in Sunday's 6-3 win away to Tottenham, all playing a key role in the victory.

At this point, Van Dijk and Salah arguably feel most likely to sign new Reds contracts, with the pair possibly content to see out the remaining best years of their career at Anfield.

The same cannot quite be said of Alexander-Arnold, however, with the 26-year-old continually linked with a move to Real Madrid. It is easy to see his head being turned by the reigning European champions, with Liverpool's vice-captain wanting to build a great legacy, although that's not to say he won't decide to stay put instead. Now, a new update has emerged regarding another player.

"Fantastic" Liverpool ace won't be leaving

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed that Luis Diaz isn't planning to leave Liverpool any time soon, even though an exit has been mooted in some quarters:

Diaz is enjoying a brilliant season for Liverpool, scoring seven goals in 11 starts in the Premier League and proving to be one of the most dangerous attacking players in the country.

The 27-year-old has not only shone in his customary left-sided role but also leading the line centrally, and Emile Heskey has heaped praise on him, saying:

"After the issues he’s had to deal with off the field, he deserves so much credit, because he’s been fantastic. He had big boots to fill when Sadio Mane left, because Mane was such a brilliant player for Liverpool, and had such a crucial role. For me, Mane was arguably the best player at Liverpool during his time at the club - Mo Salah has been amazing, but for work rate and overall output, I think Mane was slightly ahead of him."

This is, therefore, great news for Liverpool, with Diaz potentially coming into his very best years now and still being contracted until the summer of 2027. Having been doubted by some, in terms of his lack of end product, he has silenced his critics emphatically this season.