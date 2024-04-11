With a new era approaching at Liverpool, one Anfield star is reportedly ready to put pen to paper on a new deal in Merseyside, much to the shock of FSG and Michael Edwards.

Liverpool transfer news

Whether they win the Premier League title or not, Liverpool are in for a busy few months behind the scenes. Before anything, the Reds need to find a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, which seems an almost impossible task. As things stand, it looks likely to be Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim who comes in, even though he chose to shut down any questions about his future in a recent press conference.

Amid Klopp's exit, meanwhile, Liverpool must make sure that key players don't choose to start fresh too, with Luis Diaz among those linked with an exit, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all nearing the last year of their deals.

Previous reports have linked the Colombian in particular with a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona in a move that would see him bring his time at Liverpool to an end just over two years since arriving for a reported £37m. There's since been a U-turn in those reports, however.

Now, according to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Diaz's agents have told FSG and Liverpool that he is ready to sign a new contract at the club, leaving them shocked given that his current deal still has three years remaining. Those behind the scenes at Anfield are also reportedly unhappy with how transfer rumours have unravelled regarding Diaz's future and will not make his new deal their top priority this summer.

"Special" Diaz is becoming an important part at Liverpool

Whilst it took him a while to find his form this season, Diaz has finally got back to his scintillating best in a Liverpool shirt as of late, providing the Reds' attack with an added flair it has otherwise lacked at times. It could be easy to take aim at the winger's end product too, but 13 goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season suggests that Diaz knows exactly where the back of the net is.

He's a player that Klopp will undoubtedly miss coaching, with the German previously singing his praises via the official Liverpool website. Klopp said: "He's a natural player. I love him, absolutely love him. It's unbelievable. He's so football smart, moving in the right areas, naturally defending from his position, goal threat, speed, cheeky. Very, very special player, I have to say. We missed him a lot."

It could now be Amorim who benefits from a player of Diaz's calibre for years to come, especially if Liverpool eventually get to offering the Colombia international a new contract at the club to finally put an end to any exit rumours.