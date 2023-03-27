Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager can now truly commence, as just yesterday the club confirmed that Antonio Conte would be relieved of his duties.

Following what had been a lack of development within the squad, and the obvious issues with his conduct in the media, it seems like Daniel Levy once again finds himself in a similar position: no manager at the helm and no idea which way to take the club.

Mauricio Pochettino helped drag the Lilywhites back amongst England's elite, but since his dismissal, they have seemed to lose their way. Managers like Jose Mourinho and the since-departed Italian offer a stark contrast from the progressive Argentine, and it seems like amidst all the ridicule they abandoned progress in the hope it would earn them a quick route to silverware.

As such, they have once again set the club back years.

In an effort to re-focus, recapturing what it was that made Spurs so special for many years, surely they must return to perhaps a big-name manager who is likely to stick around for the long run rather than endure a few short years where they might win a sole EFL Cup.

To truly taste success one must persevere with a competent manager, and Luis Enrique could certainly fit the bill.

Would Luis Enrique join Spurs?

Before Conte's sacking, the rumour mill had kicked into overdrive as they foresaw his eventual exit. Many names were in circulation, and it was quickly outlined who held an interest in the post and who did not.

Fortunately for the north London outfit, the Spaniard was reportedly keen on taking the position should it come available. Although Cristian Stellini will remain in charge until this season's end, the out-of-work 52-year-old could remain a viable option to return to club football this summer.

Having crashed out of the World Cup with his native Spain, despite branding himself "the best coach on the face of the earth" preceding the tournament, he remains a highly-rated manager who has impressed across numerous teams.

In fact, his Barcelona side was statistically better than Pep Guardiola's, with a higher win percentage as they scored more goals and conceded less. Although buoyed by the exploits of one of the most dangerous trios to play the game in Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, in Harry Kane and Heung-min Son he would retain comparatively impressive attackers.

Not only this, but his direct style of play often allowed the front three additional space with which to attack; a benefit the Lilywhites have suffered from given the turgid football under Conte.

With the South Korean misfiring this season, likely due to a lack of space as they would be forced to attack well-structured defences at minimum pace, the 30-year-old has just six goals in the Premier League thus far.

Given the potential philosophy shift and the appointment of someone who journalist Ben Hayward dubbed a "top-class coach", there is every cause to believe Enrique could be the man to reignite Son, a beleaguered phenom in a horrid run of form.

Doing so could well ensure that any possible tenure gets off to the best of starts.