Tottenham Hotspur have seen plenty of names touted for take their vacant managerial hot seat, with interest from several big names given the magnitude of this job.

However, it is just that importance that makes this such an imperative signing for Daniel Levy. Having essentially failed in his last three appointments, with Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all struggling to bring the success promised, surely the CEO must realise that it is time to take the club in a new direction.

Previously, the Lilywhites had earned success as the plucky underdog, rising through the ranks and shocking everyone. Although their status has been bolstered since those days under Mauricio Pochettino, that does not mean the club needs a complete shift in the philosophy that earned them steady progression.

Perhaps a lesser-known option could be the way to go; someone who is hungry for success and is keen to lead this club along their path.

Therefore, Levy must avoid making a common mistake: hiring the biggest name available.

With Luis Enrique continuing to be linked with the role, despite again falling into that category, it seems like the man making these big decisions might never learn his lesson.

How does Luis Enrique play?

With two stints as the Spanish national team boss succeeding his tenure at FC Barcelona, the 52-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the sport.

Enjoying fast, free-flowing football that relies upon a harsh vertical transition, his preferred 4-3-3 system could appeal to Spurs' current squad which is laden with pace on the counter. However, it is a similar method that Conte tried to employ, to little success, certainly not appealing to the fanbase.

Although the former Celta Vigo coach prefers a far more attractive branch of this philosophy, it still often surrenders the impetus that fans of the north London outfit have gone without for so long.

The shining light of Enrique's career thus far is undoubtedly the treble won with the Catalonian giants. Although this is an immeasurable feat, and not one to be downplayed, a front line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar is sure to aid any push for the unprecedented.

Unfortunately for Levy, his current crop of players marks a stark downturn in quality.

American commentator Juan Arango, who has been featured on AppleTV and the Guardian, still maintained that the coach was "terrible" in his conduct too.

Having worked with the best, perhaps the Gijon-born tactician might not be suited to motivating a group that needs more than just a tactical shift to make them play. The squad needs gutting, replacing the dead wood to truly enact a mentality shift.

Enrique could well go on to achieve further success in the future, but for now, he falls alongside the likes of Conte and Mourinho in terms of stature.

Therefore, Levy cannot afford to repeat his old mistakes during this crossroads in the club's future.