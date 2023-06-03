Tottenham Hotspur might well have established a frontrunner for their managerial vacancy, but one respected journalist suggests that the race is far from over.

What's the latest on Luis Enrique to Tottenham Hotspur?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano suggested that despite Ange Postecoglou emerging as a fine option for Daniel Levy, Luis Enrique is not one to be discounted.

He claimed:

"I think we have to keep an eye on the situation of Luis Enrique because Enrique is in conversation with Napoli. But the Napoli president confirmed that he has a feeling that, for Enrique, the priority is the Premier League.

"So he is maybe waiting for Tottenham's decision before he keeps going in the conversations with Napoli. Luis Enrique's name is one we have to follow."

With the Spaniard seemingly waiting for a top-flight job in England before confirming his role at Napoli, it seems an opportunity remains for the Lilywhites to hijack this move.

Would Luis Enrique be an upgrade on Ange Postecoglou?

The Spaniard boasts pedigree beyond most who have been linked with the post, namely due to his exploits in Barcelona, as he oversaw one of the greatest club sides in recent history.

With a front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, the Catalan giants were led to an unprecedented treble, adding to the numerous other titles he holds.

His counter-attacking 4-3-3 system might not exert the same control over a game that Postecoglou has done in Scotland, but it cannot be faulted for its effectiveness.

Whilst his most recent venture with the Spanish national team was not as successful as he would have hoped, his exit still led writer Muhammed Butt to brand him a "world-class coach", suggesting they were worse off without him.

The same could not be said for the Australian, who could quite easily be replaced at Celtic Park given the ease with which the Scottish giants often dominate their division. Of the last 12 seasons, they have only been dethroned on one occasion.

Across the sprawling 431-game career of the 53-year-old, including spells at AS Roma and Celta de Vigo as well as the two aforementioned, he has lost just 89 games, scoring 935 in the process.

His teams pride themselves on a quick, vertical style that exploits defensive frailties. With the pace at the disposal of the Spurs squad, this also seems far more likely to reap immediate rewards, rather than the many years it would take to convey Postecoglou's convoluted style.

Whether it be the standard of their careers, the trophy cabinet they boast or the aura they command, Enrique stands as a marked upgrade to Levy's current first-choice candidate.