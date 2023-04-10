Leeds United fell to a disappointing defeat yesterday, as despite leading they ended up being on the wrong side of a catastrophic 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

It was a result that saw the Whites slip further into the relegation dogfight that Javi Gracia had threatened to pull them out of, but this hammering will not only have dented confidence, but it leaves them just two points clear of safety with some tough games coming up.

Although one of the great footballing clichés, it truly was a game of two halves for the Yorkshire outfit, who could have been two or three ahead going into the break.

As it was, a loss of concentration from a set piece allowed Marc Guehi to equalise right on half time, and the Eagles would come out firing in the second half.

Of the numerous performances that deservedly drew scorn, perhaps going somewhat unnoticed was the invisible display of Luis Sinisterra on the left flank.

Having scored his first goal since September with a special curling effort last time out, there was hope that the Colombian might be entering a purple patch of form after months of injury troubles.

However, yesterday saw him revert to the displays many fans have become accustomed to, as the 23-year-old went into hiding before his eventual substitution.

How did Luis Sinisterra play vs Crystal Palace?

Given just 60 minutes to make his mark, Gracia’s brutal decision to drag him off stood as an indicator of just how poor the winger had played.

Throughout his time on the pitch, he would record just 31 touches, the likes of which even Illan Meslier posted more (32).

Unsurprisingly, with such a small amount of involvement, Sinisterra struggled to affect the game at all offensively, apart from missing two key chances early on that could have made the day so different.

Apart from that, however, it was the work rate of the £65k-per-week forward that truly lacked, as his only defensive interaction saw him block one shot. Other than that, no tackles, clearances or interceptions were recorded, whilst the 5 foot 10 trickster lost 100% of his five duels competed in, via Sofascore.

It was a display to forget, and many could argue that it was a surprise to see him even last for 60 minutes.

With such a quiet and workshy performance, the likes of which Leeds simply cannot afford given their current predicament, Sinisterra’s place in the team will surely come under scrutiny the next time his Spanish boss is selecting his starting lineup.