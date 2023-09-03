Highlights Leeds United were linked with an impressive left-back late in the window.

The reason he didn't join has now been revealed by one reputable journalist.

Such a signing could have helped Daniel Farke to make Luis Sinisterra an unplayable proposition in the Championship.

Leeds United exploded into life late on in the window, as they scrambled to put together a side capable of catapulting them up the table...

Who did Leeds United sign?

The Whites spent a strange summer putting business together, with Daniel Farke likely enduring a far tougher process than he expected when he first took over the recently relegated club.

Overseeing the departure of various first-team stars due to the arrogance of the previous regime, he was forced to work within their new financial restraints whilst also finding enough quality to sustain a push for promotion.

Given the quality he eventually welcomed, the German managed an admirable job.

However, reports from Wednesday suggested that things could have got even better, with journalist Tom Collomosse taking to Twitter to issue an update on their pursuit of then Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas.

Despite tabling a bid, it was Sheffield United who won the race, with the Foxes reason for snubbing Leeds outlined by Ben Jacobs: "Leeds also tried, but Leicester didn't want to send Thomas to a Championship rival."

How good is Luke Thomas?

Although he perhaps would have been an unassuming signing, especially given the excitement that Djed Spence's arrival brought on the opposite flank, the 22-year-old defender may well have actually proven to be one of their most important acquisitions given the solidity his presence would have immediately offered.

Not only would it have allowed the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur ace to shine, with his patented dynamism down the right, but the winger ahead of him could have soared to new heights given the freedom Thomas provides.

Therefore, to sign the young Foxes ace would have helped the new manager to truly unleash Luis Sinisterra on the Championship, had he not agreed to a late loan move on transfer deadline day to Bournemouth.

After all, whilst the Colombian has struggled with injuries after joining last summer, when fit he has remained a constant threat, able to both terrorise defenders with his quick feet, as well as find the net with relative regularity.

Before making his move to Elland Road, he had recorded 37 goal contributions across all competitions in the Netherlands, failing to translate that form into England.

Although, seven goals and one assist across 22 appearances for a side that would eventually fall to the drop did mark an admirable return, it is one that is set to be comfortably surpassed this season.

With one goal in just two league matches already this season, his 7.40 average rating across those fixtures bode well for the remainder of the year before joining the Cherries. This is a figure buoyed by his unrelenting creativity, as alongside his 91% pass accuracy he is also maintaining 2.5 successful dribbles, two key passes and five ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

What was most exciting about Thomas' potential move was that the latter figure would have been able to decrease massively in order to boost the other offensive numbers. He would have offered the 24-year-old speedster immense freedom to focus solely on attacking, with his performances in the 2021/22 season supporting such a notion.

With a solid 6.75 average rating, the £10k-per-week gem recorded 1.8 interceptions, 2.3 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore. For comparison, only three Leeds defenders recorded more tackles per game in the Premier League last term, showcasing his solidity.

It was therefore no surprise to see him lauded by manager Brendan Rodgers, who claimed: "He defends, so aggressive and tenacious and he can pass the ball which is important for someone who plays me for me. Teammate Johnny Evans would agree: "I thought he was outstanding. Everything he did was immaculate."

Should Leicester have sanctioned him to continue his development in Yorkshire, allowing his defensive intelligence to expand, the left-back could have provided the perfect foundation to allow Sinisterra to terrorise this division, propelling them back to where they would feel they belong.