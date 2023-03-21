Leeds United invested heavily last summer, entrusting Jesse Marsch with vast funds to ensure he would guide them far away from the relegation battle he had just saved them from.

Of the seven new faces he brought in, the biggest task the American was faced with was replacing the goals of Raphinha, who had left that summer.

The Brazilian had turned into a truly world-class asset whilst at Elland Road, and his exploits were integral in their continued presence in the Premier League. He was their top scorer last season on 11, so to seek a direct replacement for him was somewhat foolish.

Few could replicate what he did, and with hindsight perhaps offsetting his goals across numerous purchases might have been a smarter move.

However, Luis Sinisterra was selected as his successor, as the Whites parted with £21m to tempt him to Yorkshire.

Whilst he had looked electric the season prior for Feyenoord, his spark has since dwindled out amidst injuries and a loss of form.

How much has Luis Sinisterra cost Leeds?

Whilst his initial fee is mouth-watering enough, the 23-year-old was also handed a £65k-per-week deal to partner it. This was a necessary evil, as if he was expected to be their main man, a figure such as this was to be expected.

However, given how the South American has not performed, it instantly makes the total sum seem foolish. All in all the forward will have cost £24.4m come the conclusion of this campaign, yet he has only mustered 13 appearances in the league, costing the club a depressing £1.6m for each showing he has made this season across all competitions because of his absences.

His return of just two goals is a far cry from what was desired when he first joined too. Frustratingly, this must be branded a failed deal thus far.

It is extremely disappointing to see how little impact he is having, given how he thrived in the Netherlands as aforementioned. Sinisterra's final season in the Eredivisie saw him notch 12 goals and assist a further seven, and in all competitions posted 37 goal contributions.

Clearly capable of magic, there have been brief flashes of the 5 foot 10 winger's potential, but not enough to merit his cost. For example, podcaster Conor McGilligan had brandished one of his goals for Leeds as "Paul Gasgoigne-esque"; high praise indeed.

The talent is obviously there, and were the club's number 23 fit and firing he could truly be the catalyst towards ensuring their safety. It will not be an easy task, but should Javi Gracia reignite the speedster it could be one of his most important feats as Leeds manager.