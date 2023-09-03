Highlights The reason for Luis Sinisterra's departure from Leeds United has now been revealed.

Daniel Farke could replace him with one of Leeds' top young talents at Thorp Arch.

He's been silently starring at academy level for years now.

Leeds United oversaw a summer laden with numerous departures, as the mass exodus that was kickstarted early on in the window continued on until the very last day in typically dramatic fashion.

Daniel Farke had admittedly done well to battle against the overwhelming tide of outgoings, which seemed to be ushered in by the early exit of Rodrigo for a nominal fee of just £3m.

Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Max Wober and more would all follow suit, in deals that were once again the making of the previous regime, and their arrogant inclusion of relegation clauses that allowed their easy escape from the sinking ship.

Despite that, four league matches had been played before the conclusion of the summer window, allowing the German to at the very least get the spine of his starting side sorted for the gruelling campaign that was to come.

That therefore made the late exit of Luis Sinisterra even more of a gut-punch, with the Colombian trading Yorkshire for the south coast at the eleventh hour, joining AFC Bournemouth on yet another loan deal despite having seemingly settled for a place in that spine. The only consolation was that Jaidon Anthony arrived in the other direction.

Why did Luis Sinisterra leave Leeds United?

Although Farke has been coy on the exit when questioned, he will be understandably irked that such a key player was allowed to depart without giving them ample time to find a replacement of his quality.

The German said the following, when asked about the 24-year-old's departure: “I praised Luis since my arrival, what a player he is. If I told you I was happy he was away, no-one would believe this. We tried. His contractual situation was complicated. We have to accept he went this way."

His move to the Vitality Stadium is a complicated one though, as it is far more than just a temporary one-year deal as is the case with most loan deals. The Cherries boast an option to purchase the winger outright at the end of the season, but should Leeds earn promotion such a clause becomes redundant and he will return to Elland Road.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League was likely an outstanding factor in forcing Sinisterra’s hand, and with such a stipulation, he will likely stand a good chance of remaining at the top level regardless of whether his parent club go up or not.

There was further reason for his unceremonious late exit, with journalist Phil Hay outlining complications regarding his release clause which saw the former Feyenoord star challenge the legalities of it after his club had rejected an approach earlier in the window from OGC Nice.

Such confusion marked just one of many frustrating encounters that Farke was forced to deal with throughout a summer that will not soon be forgotten, and which has left him perhaps light when it comes to wide talent now.

However, in Seam McGurk, the boss may well have a ready-made replacement at Thorp Arch.

Who is Sean McGurk?

Whilst it may be difficult to replace a player of such quality, there is a wealth of young talent that is just waiting to be unleashed on the Championship in a similar fashion to how Archie Gray is shining now.

However, with Sinisterra having maintained an average rating of 7.40 across his two league appearances this term, buoyed by his 2.5 shots, two key passes and 2.5 successful dribbles per game (via Sofascore), it cannot be just anyone who fills his void.

Fortunately for Farke, waiting patiently in the wings is youngster McGurk, who has enjoyed a similarly stunning start to his personal campaign, which he could be set to translate to the senior stage.

Having moved to Elland Road from Wigan Athletic back in 2021, the 20-year-old has since amassed 44 appearances for Leeds’ U21 side, becoming a key player for Michael Skubala as he continues to make a name for himself in Yorkshire.

He joined as a highly-rated teenager who was seemingly destined for the top, with his former coach Nick Chadwick leading the praise for the young winger after they beat Man United: “They found a way to win the game and great quality from Sean (McGurk) for the finish, so I’m really happy with the players.

“I was delighted for Sean (McGurk) for his goal at Old Trafford, he obviously made a few headlines there with his celebration, but it's important he concentrates on his football.

“It was a terrific finish from him, he’s really calm and composed in those positions and ultimately it helped us to get the victory in the end.”

Although his tally of three goals and one assist in the Premier League 2 last term was an admirable, if unspectacular one, already he seems poised to demolish that tally, having levelled it after just four league games this campaign.

One emphatic performance from last season was outlined by LeedsLive journalist William Jackson, who offered the following summation of McGurk’s talents alongside his 8/10 rating for their win over Stoke City: “Found plenty of joy with the ball at his feet after establishing early that he had the beating of his man. Created chances and looked a threat off the left wing.”

A dynamic wide man with pace, power and dribbling success, such is his immense quality, Skubala has even seen fit to deploy him through the centre too, as a central striker or just behind one. This ability to feature all across the frontline could be invaluable for Farke, who already has a host of attacking talent that could benefit from such a stellar utility man.

Whilst the loss of Sinisterra promises to be a true hammer blow for Farke and his promotion prospects this season, there is plenty of alternative firepower around the club that could pull together to offset the talent they have lost.

After all, it is hardly like the trickster set the Premier League alight last term, with his consistent injury woes making him a somewhat unreliable asset going into such an important year in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, McGurk has been silently starring for years now, with this set to be his breakout one given the blistering start he has enjoyed. If anyone is ready to step into Sinisterra’s shoes down that left flank, it is the electric scouse winger with more than enough quality to hold his own at Championship level.