West Ham United have agreed to let a "fantastic" player leave after the man in question communicated that he wants to depart Rush Green, with a January exit now expected as the winter transfer window fast approaches.

Julen Lopetegui survives West Ham sack after 2-1 win over Wolves

Under-fire Irons boss Julen Lopetegui has survived the looming West Ham axe yet again, following his side's 2-1 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Wolves at the London Stadium on Monday.

Tomas Soucek, who paid a touching tribute to Michail Antonio with his goal, opened the scoring against Wolves with Mohammed Kudus then having the first of his two strikes chalked off by VAR - denying West Ham a two-goal cushion.

Lopetegui was then handed a heart-in-mouth few minutes when Matt Doherty equalised for the away side, but luckily for the Spaniard, it wasn't long before a moment of sheer brilliance from winger Jarrod Bowen put them right back into the lead late on.

West Ham's run of form since November Match Date Opponent Competition Result #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss

The score finished 2-1, and the result has kept Lopetegui in the dugout for now, as West Ham reportedly decide to give the 58-year-old more time to turn the club's fortunes around.

"FOR NOW. We do NOT want to make a change," said a top club source to insider ExWHUemployee (via West Ham Way).

"But we are not stupid and realise we have to improve. Last night was NOT a great performance and long term we have to do better."

If that stance changes, which could well be the case going by West Ham's topsy-turvy form over these last three months, then there are options for Tim Steidten and chairman David Sullivan.

Graham Potter is prepared to accept a short-term West Ham contract until the end of the season, with other linked managerial candidates including Sergio Conceicao, Kasper Hjulmand, Roger Schmidt, Thomas Frank, Massimiliano Allegri, Matthias Jaissle and Maurizio Sarri.

Luizao tells West Ham that he wants to leave with January exit expected

In the meantime, a lot of talk will also centre on the ins and outs for January. West Ham have been linked with a new forward for the winter window, among other squad reinforcements, while it is believed some members of the squad could potentially depart.

One of them who is apparently all-but-set to leave is forgotten signing Luizao, with the Brazilian starlet, brought in by David Moyes in 2022, unable to kickstart his career and break into the senior matchday squad.

According to South American news outlet UOL, Luizao is expected to leave West Ham in January, and the east Londoners are prepared to green-light a loan with the option to buy later.

The 22-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the London Stadium and return to Brazil for personal reasons, where clubs in the country's Serie A have targeted him since the summer.

Called a "fantastic" young defender by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Luizao's regrettable stay in England looks likely to end soon.