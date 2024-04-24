With just two games remaining in the Championship this season, Birmingham City's survival chances are still hanging by a thread, with Gary Rowett not helped by a frustrating injury worry ahead of his side's crucial clash against Huddersfield Town.

Birmingham injury news

Since replacing Tony Mowbray in March after the former Sunderland manager had to step down for medical reasons, Rowett has been handed the task of steering Birmingham to safety. So far, it's been a difficult task too. The interim boss has taken charge of six games, winning just twice, suffering defeat three times and drawing once. As a result, safety is now far from guaranteed with Birmingham in a perilous position.

Championship relegation battle Team Points 19th Blackburn Rovers 49 20th Plymouth Argyle 48 21st (safety) Sheffield Wednesday 47 22nd Birmingham City 46 23rd Huddersfield Town 44 24th Rotherham (relegated) 24

Looking at how things stand, Birmingham's clash against Huddersfield on Saturday is as big as it gets for Rowett and his side. Win and they'll push clear of the Terriers and potentially into safety if the results above them go their way. Lose, however, and Birmingham could be at least four points adrift of safety come the end of the weekend.

The challenge of the Terriers has become even more difficult after Rowett's injury update too. Despite the manager's previous confidence that Lukas Jutkiewicz could play a part in Birmingham's final two Championship games, the forward is still a doubt ahead of the weekend.

Rowett revealed the news, saying via Birmingham Mail: "I know Jukey really well, he is definitely one that can help us around the group as well. The first thing he said to me is, 'If I'm not available, I want to travel with the team'. That shows a lot about him. Jukey is always that go-to one to get you out of trouble.

"We're hoping that he can recover. You'll see him limping around but he'll still want to play. I'm hoping he can still play some part of the season but I don't want to put too much pressure on that with the injury that he had."

"Physical" Jutkiewicz is a big miss

Expierience can quickly prove to be the key in any relegation battle and Jutkiewicz certainly brings that at 35-years-old. If Rowett wanted a chance to fall to any Birmingham player, Jutkiewicz would be high up on his list. Nonetheless, Birmingham must escape the drop without the help of their veteran forward, unless he manages a late return against the odds.

Rowett worked with the forward in his previous spell at Birmingham and was full of praise for Jutkiewicz, telling Birmingham Mail in 2016: "The second goal a good ball into the box, when Jukey is getting the ball crossed into him and he's in the middle of the goal not many teams are going to be able to stop him.

"That's a real strong start for him in his Blues career, four goals in something like eight or nine appearances. He was a real handful and physical presence at times."