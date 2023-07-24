Leeds United could be set to finally push out an older figure, ushering in a new age of youth, energy and structure underpinned by Daniel Farke.

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Journalist Sander de Vries took to Twitter to offer an update on SC Heerenveen player Milan van Ewijk.

He would write: "SC Heerenveen refused an offer from Coventry City last week. This club has wanted to capture Van Ewijk for some time. Leeds United are now also interested in the 22-year-old right back."

Football Transfers value the relatively unknown commodity at just €5.1m (£4m), but should he take to English football with ease and translate his current form across to the Championship, that is a figure certain to skyrocket.

Who is Milan van Ewijk?

The acquisition of the Dutch defender could spell bad news for Luke Ayling, whose powers have been noticeably waning in recent years as his age has increased.

Now 31 years old, he often plays without the experience that someone of his stature should bring, and naturally, his physical assets have somewhat deserted him too.

Back during their initial stint in the Championship, the Englishman actually starred as part of Marcelo Bielsa's all-action philosophy. Their promotion campaign saw him maintain a 7.26 average rating, as he recorded eight goal contributions, 17 clean sheets, an 80% dribble success and 1.8 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

However, since taking that step up to the Premier League, things have taken a turn for the worse.

In the 2021/22 season, as the Whites narrowly escaped relegation, Ayling was branded an "idiot" by Jamie Carragher for his wild lunge that saw him sent off in a crunch clash with Arsenal. This would compound a term where he averaged a 6.61 Sofascore rating in the league.

Then, in the campaign following, this figure would drop to 6.60, as he was dribbled past 1.5 times per game, kept just two clean sheets, and saw his successful dribbles drop to 43%, via Sofascore. He was the fourth-worst performer of those who started five or more league games.

There is little chance of him recapturing his form of old, even with the step-down their relegation poses. Plus, Farke will likely seek to build his new system on youth and a brighter future, rather than rely upon an ageing dud who has done little to merit a starting spot.

Instead, he would be better served putting his faith in Van Ewijk, as to allow him to acclimatise into English football in preparation for what will hopefully be a swift promotion.

After all, just last term in the Eredivisie saw him maintain a 7.01 average rating, bolstered by his six goals, ten clean sheets, 1.8 tackles and 2.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore. That rating would have made the 22-year-old Leeds' best-performing player last term, with his goal tally even surpassing Patrick Bamford's in the league.

The flyer clearly is in possession of the key assets to thrive as a modern-day full-back, with his presence set to make Ayling obsolete at last. He truly does seem like the "complete full-back" that Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig branded him.

Should he grow into his role, Van Ewijk could quickly become a star at Elland Road, with dynamism and athleticism sure to get the fans excited again. Meanwhile, his ageing predecessor would still likely remain as a fine backup asset to have around, given he is one of few who remain at the club from their 2020 promotion.