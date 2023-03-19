Leeds United recorded one of their wins of the season yesterday, as they screeched into a commanding lead only to oversee a nervy final 25 minutes as they conceded twice late on.

Despite that, a late Rodrigo strike solidified all three points as the Spaniard made a triumphant comeback from injury.

It was a game that had everything, including an all-important victory for Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard has overseen a steady start to life at Elland Road, having won just once before yesterday. Scrutiny was rising, however, as the Yorkshire side seemed to sink deeper and deeper into the relegation zone.

But with just one win they have rocketed up to 14th, within just one point of the Wolverhampton Wanderers team they defeated. This small upturn in form can be attributed to many players, but none more surprising than the ever-improving Luke Ayling.

How has Luke Ayling been playing?

Despite Rasmus Kristensen’s summer signing, the former Yeovil Town defender has maintained his place in the starting side throughout the season, accumulating 19 Premier League appearances.

It has been something of a renaissance for the 31-year-old, who was lambasted around this time last year for his conduct whilst in a similar relegation battle.

Averaging a 6.61 rating throughout a campaign in which they survived only on the final day, Jamie Carragher was particularly incensed after a rash tackle saw him sent off against Arsenal.

The former Liverpool defender claimed: “The lack of professionalism for his team-mates and what this could mean going forward... it's not just down to 10 men. Disgusting tackle with two feet.”

However, he has clearly put that misery behind him this campaign as he headed in the Whites’ second yesterday to put daylight between them and their hosts.

It marked another fine performance from the ageing stalwart who has earned a 6.9 rating or higher in three of his last five matches.

Given how poorly he performed at the business end of last season compared to how he is impressing of late, Ayling is only going from strength to strength as he continues his redemption journey from zero to hero.